DJ Duffey Twerking On Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live Has Quarantined Twitter Tweaking

DJ Duffey has carved out an amazing niche for herself as a fun-loving personality while also commanding the 1s and 2s for French Montana. However, the beautiful Texas native nearly crashed Instagram Live after hopping on Tory Lanez‘s IG Live and giving the masses a twerking display we won’t soon forget.
We’ve had Ms. Duffey on our site in times past after becoming known for a now-classic meme and as a member of the Basketball Wives: LA cast. Since then, Duffey has moved from DJ-ing for Curren$y and working with Montana officially, and still holding court on Instagram by way of her dazzling array of looks and videos while also keeping a keen sense of humor. In fact, beyond her curves and beauty, Duffey actually seems like the coolest homegirl in the world who just happens to be holding.
But it was her dancing up a storm on IG Live that has her name trending on Twitter at the moment, and we’ve gone through her Instagram page to share some images of the lovely DJ Duffey below. We also have reactions from Twitter to Duffey’s twerk-fest as well.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B7lhYSJn69H/
https://www.instagram.com/p/B-a1HegnDcs/
https://www.instagram.com/p/B8rlX7XHmh1/
https://twitter.com/marlonozier/status/1245852941090611202
Photo: Getty
1.
You guys realise DJ Duffey is the woman from this meme 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JOqdiwlDNG— ً (@rxmchls) April 2, 2020
2.
Everyone going to follow DJ Duffy after her appearance on Tory lanez insta live pic.twitter.com/n3NxBtLaje— John (@iam_johnw) April 2, 2020
3.
Me listening to DJ Duffy's mixes after seeing that ass https://t.co/o6S9WS52oN— Ahmed🇸🇴/Official A&R for OVO Records (@big_business_) April 2, 2020
4.
DJ DUFFY THE GREATEST DJ OF ALL TIME. SHE GOT A MIX CD? MERCHANDISE? I'LL PURCHASE RIGHT NOW.— Scully (@isthatscully) April 2, 2020
5.
Dj duffey pic.twitter.com/ZdIAIxhABm— Son Goku (@Aiks0) April 2, 2020
6.
DJ Duffey pic.twitter.com/2ix7Eic8Xz— King (@Com4fiz) April 2, 2020
7.
Someone said DJ Duffey is the best DJ in the world pic.twitter.com/uv843ASRaI— 📍 (@DBMUK_) April 2, 2020
8.
DJ Duffey DELIVERED fam. pic.twitter.com/z5V5CYa3xE— Matta (@matta28x) April 2, 2020
9.
DJ Duffey. That's it. That's the tweet. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/cxfTufxbLi— 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 𝕊𝕦𝕘𝕒. (@Valleriemuthoni) April 2, 2020
10.
Me outside DJ Duffey’s house. pic.twitter.com/UwmGPFFfsK— Saad 🥱 (@supersaadx3) April 2, 2020
11.
Tory Lanez Had Dj Duffey Going Krazy On Live 😂🍾 .. Club Quarantine Was Lit Asf . pic.twitter.com/g56b1mhGdF— ⚡️🖖🏽S3NS3I SMOKE 🩸⚡️ (@Trill_Smoke) March 31, 2020
12.
My monkey after watching DJ Duffey. pic.twitter.com/4PqgLwRsHo— Kimanzi®™ (@Kimanzi_) April 2, 2020
13.
me to dj Duffey : pic.twitter.com/MQHLgsqPif— 🏁🏁🏁 (@MozzeyFlaco) April 2, 2020
14.
15.
16.
17.
Dj Duffey pic.twitter.com/nJvp1vf4HI— Đon Đada (@andre__gunner) April 2, 2020
18.
DJ Duffey is so thick wtf 😩😩😩😩— Post Carlone (@carltonkitheka1) April 2, 2020
19.
Me throughout DJ Duffey’s stellar performance 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iPpmHBwfyn— Jujustu Kaisen stan account (@tobiadeyemi_219) April 3, 2020
20.
Who got that DJ Duffey screen shot pic.twitter.com/D8W0pRFZNd— Marquis (@Bama_Boi57) April 2, 2020