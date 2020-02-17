Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At The NBA All-Star Game?

There’s a level of greatness associated with “The Star-Spangled Banner” being performed at major sporting events. Whitney Houston arguably has the best one with Super Bowl XXV and Marvin Gaye has what is considered the smoothest from when it was performed at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game.
The last time everyone talked about a “bad” National Anthem was Fergie with her 2018 NBA All-Star Game rendition. And arguably the “worst” one happens to sadly belong to Carl Lewis. You remember Carl Lewis…
Well, the legend herself Chaka Khan took on the anthem at the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago and well, it left a few people with some thoughts. People scratching their heads, some celebrating and others definitely saying that Chaka isn’t being touched because she’s a legend during THIS particular month.
Magic Johnson liked it! Everyone else? Well, see for yourself.
1.
Cookie and I are enjoying an incredible start to the NBA All Star Game 2020! Great seeing all of the NBA players, Chance the Rapper, Common, and rapper Quavo. Chaka Khan’s star spangled banner rendition was amazing! pic.twitter.com/qBG1sqj3JE— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 17, 2020
2.
I’m not watching the all star game but my phone is ringing off the hook. My guess is someone did a weird Star Spangled?— Director ?uestlove (@questlove) February 17, 2020
3.
Listen.— Shanelle Genai (@shanellegenai) February 17, 2020
LISTEN.
Idk what kinda chopped and screwed, key of cdf & g, lower octave, range of “what was it”, falsetto, vibrato version of the Star Spangled Banner that was but..
Hey. Chaka did HER THANG.#NBAAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/FcBZDNvAWm
4.
#AllStar2020— Chris (Rad) Finch 8️⃣ (@RadFinch) February 17, 2020
Everybody, Chaka Khan is a soulful singer and she did the Star Spangled Banner, her way, tonight. There’s no perfect way to sing it.
There’s other people in this world who have different voices. Don’t be judging how people should sing and act. Leave Chaka be, now!
5.
Man who the hell let Chaka Khan sing this National Anthem lmao #NBAAllStar2020 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FfN2gz1GwE— kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) February 17, 2020
6.
I adore Chaka Khan. She is a living legend, but I DID NOT like that rendition of the Star Spangled Banner AT ALL. Lord help her. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/UVwfMDA1d7— BIDEN-HARRIS 2020 🇵🇷 🐝 (@TerpGrad01) February 17, 2020
7.
8.
I ain’t gon say nah bad word about Chaka Khan, but they definitely in the control room like, “who’s idea was this..” #NBAAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/zDXdIMEee3— Marcus Cromartie (@Cromartie_M) February 17, 2020
9.
10.
NBA: What key are you going to sing The Star-Spangled Banner in?— 🎹 (@Dr_Sweets23) February 17, 2020
Chaka Khan: ALL OF THEM