Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

RELATED: Julio Foolio Shot & Killed At Florida Hotel After Reportedly Dropping His Location
Another women who goes by the profile name “Dollface” on X, has been facing heavy scrutiny for her alleged involvement in the demise of Julio Foolio. She made a post on X in which fans of Julio assumed she was at the Party that Julio gave an open invitation to.
Dollface was quick to dispel the piling rumours of her involvement by clearing the air on social media.
“I don’t have Instagram so that post y’all sharing above my post isn’t mine & I’m NOT in Tampa.” Dollface made clear on X. She then went on to further exonerate herself by adding proof of the person who posted on Instagram while at Julio’s party.
“y’all drunk and need to do y’all research please. this h** @ name literally in the screenshot” Dollface wrote.
Check out social media reactions to the passing of Julio Foolio below!
1. Social Media Reactions (RIP Julio Foolio)
2. Social Media Reactions (RIP Julio Foolio)
3. Social Media Reactions (RIP Julio Foolio)
4. Social Media Reactions (RIP Julio Foolio)
5. Social Media Reactions (RIP Julio Foolio)
6. Social Media Reactions (RIP Julio Foolio)
7. Social Media Reactions (RIP Julio Foolio)
8. Social Media Reactions (RIP Julio Foolio)
9. Social Media Reactions (RIP Julio Foolio)
10. Social Media Reactions (RIP Julio Foolio)
-
Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA
-
[*NSFW* VIDEO]: Eagles LB Terrell Lewis CHASED DOWN by Escort After Fleeing Hotel Room
-
[CLICK HERE] Enter in to win a pair of tickets to see Janet Jackson live at the Wells Fargo Center on June 26th!
-
Take our music survey for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and Ciara at the Wells Fargo Center on August 5th!
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
[CLICK HERE] Enter the Ultimate Father's Day Hookup Contest!
-
We Listen to Our Listeners: Tell Us Who Should Be At Celebrating Sisterhood and RNB Fest 2025 to win Apple AirPods and $100 spending cash
-
[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother