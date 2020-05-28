DeleteFacebook: Mark Zuckerberg Is Getting Clowned After Caping For Donald Trump

Facebook isn’t really anyone’s favorite social media network to use, its creator Mark Zuckerberg didn’t help his creation win any more points after a FOX News interview.

Wednesday (May.28) Zuckerberg once again proved why many feel he is just a spineless nerdy billionaire. The Facebook founder and CEO hopped on FOX News of all places and decided to chime in on Twitter fact-checking Donald Trump. Speaking with Dana Perino, Zuckerberg said that he would have let Trump’s extremely false statement of mail-in ballots leading to widespread fraud stand.

“We have a different policy than Twitter on this. I believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online. I think in general private companies shouldn’t be, especially these platform companies, shouldn’t be in the position of doing that.”

Right on brand for Zuckerberg.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, stood by his company’s decision to slap two of the liar-in-chief’s tweets with a label printing out that information is misleading and directing them to factual information. He also hit Zuckerberg with a slight jab for his “arbiter of truth” statement as well in a series of tweets.

Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make. — jack (@jack) May 28, 2020

Per our Civic Integrity policy (https://t.co/uQ0AoPtoCm), the tweets yesterday may mislead people into thinking they don’t need to register to get a ballot (only registered voters receive ballots). We’re updating the link on @realDonaldTrump’s tweet to make this more clear. — jack (@jack) May 28, 2020

While Zuckerberg is in the good graces of Trump and his MAGA minions for deciding once again that profit is better than doing the right thing, he is also getting dragged on Twitter for seemingly caping for the orange menace. #DeleteFacebook has been trending all night, and the Zuckster is getting called out as well.

We don’t feel bad either, you can see the reactions to Zuckerberg deciding not to fact-check Donald Trump below.

