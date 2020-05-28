Facebook isn’t really anyone’s favorite social media network to use, its creator Mark Zuckerberg didn’t help his creation win any more points after a FOX News interview.
Wednesday (May.28) Zuckerberg once again proved why many feel he is just a spineless nerdy billionaire. The Facebook founder and CEO hopped on FOX News of all places and decided to chime in on Twitter fact-checking Donald Trump. Speaking with Dana Perino, Zuckerberg said that he would have let Trump’s extremely false statement of mail-in ballots leading to widespread fraud stand.
“We have a different policy than Twitter on this. I believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online. I think in general private companies shouldn’t be, especially these platform companies, shouldn’t be in the position of doing that.”
Right on brand for Zuckerberg.
Meanwhile, Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, stood by his company’s decision to slap two of the liar-in-chief’s tweets with a label printing out that information is misleading and directing them to factual information. He also hit Zuckerberg with a slight jab for his “arbiter of truth” statement as well in a series of tweets.
While Zuckerberg is in the good graces of Trump and his MAGA minions for deciding once again that profit is better than doing the right thing, he is also getting dragged on Twitter for seemingly caping for the orange menace. #DeleteFacebook has been trending all night, and the Zuckster is getting called out as well.
We don’t feel bad either, you can see the reactions to Zuckerberg deciding not to fact-check Donald Trump below.
—
Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty
#DeleteFacebook: Mark Zuckerberg Is Getting Clowned After Caping For Donald Trump was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
2.
Aaron Sorkin writing Mark Zuckerberg as a power hungry, morally bankrupt sociopath in “The Social Network” is probably the best thing he ever did.— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) May 28, 2020
3.
Mark Zuckerberg – Dead At 36 – Says Social Media Sites Should Not Fact Check Posts https://t.co/YC0ewn4xnu pic.twitter.com/FK72v8fv1u— The Shovel (@TheShovel) May 28, 2020
4.
5.
Twitter is absolutely right to fact check Trump. Mark Zuckerberg is wrong not to embrace HIS responsibility to the truth. Also, quick reminder Trump surrogate Peter Thiel sits on Facebook's board.— Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) May 28, 2020
6.
.@Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg told @DanaPerino that:— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 28, 2020
"I just believe strongly that #Facebook shouldn't be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online."
Yet, #Facebook employs @politifact to do just that: "fact check" and block #conservatives on their platform pic.twitter.com/JVXPZddRsk
7.
mark zuckerberg did an interview with right-wing radio host hugh hewitt today, if you're wondering who the man who essentially controls online news is pandering to.— Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 20, 2020
8.
9.
Who here wants to see a sequel to The Social Network where the Winklevoss Twins punch Mark Zuckerberg in the face for 2 straight hours. No storyline. No Dialogue.— YS (@NYinLA2121) May 28, 2020
Just 2 hours of The Winklevoss twins switching off and kicking the living snot out of Mark.
Take my money.
10.
11.
12.
This is the right time to remind y’all again to #DeleteFacebook https://t.co/Z9AdYufcJw— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) May 28, 2020
13.
14.
Yes we like twitter way fucking more #DeleteFacebook pic.twitter.com/jakaNlqUlM— Clash (@clashisme) May 28, 2020
15.
They allowed the Russians to show fake ads which benefited Trump to 126 million Americans in 2016. Then interfered with an honest post by @ProjectLincoln that was critical of Trump in 2020. And now Zuckerberg pipes up, supporting Trump’s criticism of fact checks?#DeleteFacebook— TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) May 28, 2020