Across the country people are outraged, hurt, and angry at the countless number of deaths of African Americans at the hands of police–including that of Indianapolis’ own, Dreasjon “Sean” Reed. Recently, a Minneapolis officer was seen kneeling on the neck of a man named George Floyd during an arrest. As Floyd said numerous times that he couldn’t breathe, the officer continued to keep his knee on Floyd’s neck until he died.
After the viral video made headlines, people took the streets to make their voices be heard locally. In Indianapolis, protestors started on Friday and continued Saturday afternoon.
Here are photos from Day 2 of the protests.
Day 2 Of Protests In Indianapolis In Response To Police Injustices was originally published on hot963.com
1. Indianapolis Protest Day 2Source:Radio One Indianapolis
Photos of protests in Indianapolis on May 30, 2020 in response to police killings across the country including that of George Floyd and Dreasjon Reed. protest,george floyd
