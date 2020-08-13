DaBaby Endorses Kanye West For President, Black Twitter Drags Him For Da Bumping His Head

DaBaby is no stranger to controversy, but after voicing his choice for president Black Twitter left him bopping back out of political conversations.
On Tuesday (Aug 11), Kanye West took to Twitter to kick off a tweetstorm showing off various versions of prototypes for his upcoming sneaker silhouettes, sneak peeks at his GAP collaboration, among other ventures and samples before randomly throwing a nod to the North Carolina MC by quoting his now-infamous adlib.
“Lesssgoooooooooooo,” Kanye wrote. “Da baby ad lib by the way.”
As many wondered if Yeezy was once again unraveling online after he sent out a barrage of over thirty tweets last night, DaBaby has officially responded to the shout-out, showing love for Kanye by endorsing him President, before adding that he is voting for him in November.
“Warning. Use the ‘let’s gooo’ adlib at your own risk. It makes you unstoppable,” wrote the chart-topping rapper in response. “Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me f*cked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye.”
Of course, after the reckless tweet, fans called out the “BOP on Broadway” rapper for blindly supporting Kanye without researching the legitimacy of his candidacy noting that his influence makes the tweet even more dangerous.
While many were calling out the “Suge” rapper for the ignorant endorsement, others called out the hypocrisy of calling for a boycott over his political choice but not over the fact he has publicly assaulted a woman.
This isn’t the first time that Kanye West has used social media to reach out to a younger artist. In July during a since-deleted tweetstorm that led to a temporary separation between Yeezy and wife Kim Kardashian, Ye took a moment to shout out Lil Baby, who he claimed the labels wouldn’t “let him work with.” After the shout out, Lil Baby reportedly took a flight out to Wyoming to work on some music for the severely delayed Donda: With Child.
Although DaBaby has yet to respond to the dragging, that didn’t stop Black Twitter from coming with the jokes and knowledge. Check out some of what they had to say below.
1.
To Da Baby @DaBabyDaBaby supporting Kanye for president pic.twitter.com/MOMH8JGhmq— Czezre T. Adams💛🐝 (@CzezreAdams8889) August 13, 2020
2.
Da Baby’s music is not good enough for him to come onto this platform with his millions of followers and openly campaign for Kanye West in the most important presidential election of our lifetimes.— Dretoven (@Blackkout__) August 12, 2020
Please get tf outta here, Johnathan.
3.
4.
5.
nah all jokes aside, where is all this blind loyalty coming from? like what really made da baby say (and most likely, genuinely mean) he gon vote for kanye? ESPECIALLY after his “campaign” antics? I just don’t get it https://t.co/KDahxrD948— Chip BussDown 🍪 (@MrThugChip) August 13, 2020
6.
7.
Your name is Da Baby & your brain is developed like a baby. So this is not a surprise or coincidence that Kanye would be the “candidate” of your choice. pic.twitter.com/rYgE2mVAW4— Shaquille Sunflower (@Mindyourslady) August 12, 2020
8.
So.... da baby is so easily influenced by tweets..... this was his reason for voting for kanye????? https://t.co/JqzcOd1y88— celestialc (@kcthree) August 13, 2020
9.
Da Baby and Nick Cannon are the 1% of Black voters supporting Kanye.— Stephanie 😷 (@honesteph) August 12, 2020
10.
Kanye will really tweet out Da Baby adlibs before an album update with no remorse— AJ (@ajexpress01) August 12, 2020
11.
Da baby said he voting for Kanye like we asked him lmaoooo that man still not giving you a feature !!— lucky libra (@andyne1a) August 13, 2020
12.
Da Baby using his platform to say he’s voting for Kanye is not only irresponsible, but down right disrespectful to the Black Community.— Brining The Cash Thinging (@xiiQuan) August 12, 2020
13.
Da Baby just publicly endorsed Kanye and y’all spending y’all big energy criticizing WAP. See how y’all priorities work?— PLAYBOIVELZ (@WyaVelz) August 12, 2020