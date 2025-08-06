Listen Live
News

Content Creator Releases Hilarious MCU Insurance Spoof, X Reacts

Published on August 6, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

D23 Brazil: A Disney Experience - Day 2

The sprawling universe of Marvel in the film world, largely known as the MCU or Marvel Cinematic Universe, has transformed modern pop culture tremendously over the past decade and more. A content creator drew inspiration from Marvel for a hilarious video that has the Internet talking.

Actor and content creator Casey Lawrence shared a clip titled “How it is being an insurance agent in the MCU,” and it features Lawrence in the guise of an insurance agent attempting to work with a client whose property suffered damage from superheroes. The agent informs the customer that while he does have “hero insurance,” his coverage largely applies to mutants but doesn’t cover damage done by Hulk, Captain America, and Iron Man.

Related Stories

The customer grows enraged with the agent, at one point deftly positioning the point that if he has hero insurance that it should include the other heroes. However, despite the agent’s patience and explanation of the customer’s policy, it only led to a profanity-laced response that ended with threats of physical violence

The video is catching the attention of many online and certainly does beg the question of how much damage is doled out in the MCU. In the films, whole countries have been leveled along with several urban centers housing millions of residents, such as New York, Washington, and other locales.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans are reacting to the MCU insurance policy spoof. Check out those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Content Creator Releases Hilarious MCU Insurance Spoof, X Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from Philly's R&B station
More From RnB Philly
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close