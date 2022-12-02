WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Paul was probably somewhere trying to mind his business when Ye fka Kanye West mentioned the future NBA Hall of Fame point guard for reasons beyond our understanding. Via social media, Ye dropped a bombshell that he caught his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with Paul without adding any additional detail.

Ye was back on Twitter and went on a tirade of sorts, stating forcefully that he stands with Balenciaga amid the controversy of a recent ad that seemingly suggested a connection between BDSM and children. The fashion brand recently ended its business dealings with Ye in the wake of antisemitic claims and other actions.

“I stand by Balenciaga and denounce all witch hunts and I cancel cancel culture Jesus is King Ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign for Christ Sake,” read one such tweet among the many.

Ye’s account was suspended again by Chief Twit Elon Musk after the Chicago superstar reportedly posted a swastika during his tweeting spree.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk wrote.

On his way out the Twitter door, Ye wrote, “Let’s break one last window before we get [outta]here I caught this guy with Kim Good night” with a photo of Chris Paul attached to the tweet.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Cliff Paul Vibes: Ye Says He Caught Chris Paul With His Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Cliff Paul Vibes: Ye Says He Caught Chris Paul With His Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian was originally published on hiphopwired.com