Ciara Legally Adds Wilson To Little Future’s Last Name, Ashy Brigade Mad About It

Published on September 5, 2025

Ciara and Russell Wilson and their consistently blissful union either get loads of support or bitter reactions from men who feel like the relationship is an affront to how terrible they may have been. The latest news bit that’s got some chatter around it is Ciara legally changing the last name of her son with rapper Future by adding her husband’s last name to her son’s name.

 

TMZ shared a report after spotting a social media post from Ciara, who attended the US Open with young Future and daughter Sienna, with her son’s last name listed as Wilson. He still has his father’s last name, Wilburn, according to the outlet, but they added details that the singer changed her son’s name legally some time ago.

Ciara has full custody of young Future, now 11, and has been married to NFL quarterback  Russell Wilson for over nine years. Wilson has been active in Little Future’s life and has stepped up in the fatherly role as expected of a husband. However, some fans of the rapper Future and men who probably could stand to go to therapy have been harshly critical of Wilson and Ciara’s relationship and the raising of the boy.

On X, there is some discussion about the news of the name change. Naturally, people are discussing a matter that they know little about, but we’ll do our best to include relevant commentary below.

Too much like sensible here.

Fax Machine Working

