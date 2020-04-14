QuaranBAE: Christina Milian Just Had A Baby When?! [Photos]

Salute to all the mother’s out there that balancing time taking care of their child & staying fit. Christina Millian is fresh off of delivering her bundle of joy to the world a few months ago and is already looking AMAZING!

Milian in an Instagram caption talks about the comeback, “OK here it goes… Three weeks post pregnancy and I’m feeling better everyday. @fashionnova (fashionnovapartner) in the beginning I was kind of worried because my body after baby was retaining SO MUCH water— I’d look in the mirror and be like “wtf I look like Spongebob”… I’d also enjoyed my 🤰🏽 body so much I missed it and felt I looked better when I was pregnant for sure.. However I tried not to let those thoughts get the best of me and had to acredit myself for the 9 months of making an actual human! And with faith, hydration, breast feeding and not being so damn sprung on looks— my confidence is gained day by day. ** s/o My ❤️ @mattpokora Who has been my ride or die through this & shows me so much love and appreciation… Honestly I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to experience this with. His support has gotten me through the drab days. U da best!

I’m gonna wrap this up.. sending big love to all you women out there. You’re all incredible beings that are capable of anything! Know this. Love you. Keep loving yourself. And 🙌 to the men/partners that support them.

Check out some picture post-pregnancy pictures of Christina Milian below!

