Listen Live
Sports

Christian McCaffrey unveiled As Madden NFL 25 Cover

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Christian McCaffrey unveiled As Madden NFL 25 Cover

Source: EA Sports

Christian McCaffrey unveiled As Madden NFL 25 Cover

Christian McCaffrey, the talented running back of the San Francisco 49ers, has been unveiled as the cover athlete for EA Sports’ upcoming release, Madden NFL 25.

This announcement marks a significant milestone as McCaffrey becomes the first 49er in 25 years to grace the cover of the prestigious Madden video game franchise.

Scheduled to launch on August 16, Madden NFL 25 will showcase McCaffrey’s standout status in the football world.

In response to the revelation, McCaffrey expressed genuine shock and excitement at landing this coveted spot, reflecting the honor and prestige associated with being the face of a flagship sports video game.

Check out what others had to say about finding out McCaffrey will be the cover.

The post Christian McCaffrey unveiled As Madden NFL 25 Cover appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Christian McCaffrey unveiled As Madden NFL 25 Cover  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

More From RnB Philly
Trending
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 40 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close