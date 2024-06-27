Listen Live
10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Philly Tour Stop!

Published on June 27, 2024

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Get ready Breezy fans! The hitmaker will be in the city today and this weekend and we want to ensure you’re prepared to sing your heart out!

The Virginia native started his career 20 years ago in 2004 so you know they’re hits after hits but we’ve compiled a small list just to set the tone.

He’ll be having special guest to light up the stage as well, with Hitmakers Muni Long, and Maeta.

Keep scrolling to get ready for the 11:11 tour WITH US!

originally published on 92q.com

1. She Ain’t You

2. Delusional

3. Take You Down

4. Summer Too Hot

5. New Flame

6. Under The Influence

7. Strip

8. No Guidance

9. Grass Ain’t Greener

10. Loyal

