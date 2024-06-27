Get ready Breezy fans! The hitmaker will be in the city today and this weekend and we want to ensure you’re prepared to sing your heart out!
The Virginia native started his career 20 years ago in 2004 so you know they’re hits after hits but we’ve compiled a small list just to set the tone.
He’ll be having special guest to light up the stage as well, with Hitmakers Muni Long, and Maeta.
RELATED: Maeta talks New Music, 11:11 tour with Chris Brown
RELATED: Made For Her: Muni Long Will Join Chris Brown On His “11:11” Tour
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Keep scrolling to get ready for the 11:11 tour WITH US!
RELATED: This R&B Superstar Wants To Tour with Usher and Chris Brown!
The post 10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop! appeared first on 92 Q.
10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Philly Tour Stop! was originally published on 92q.com
1. She Ain’t You
2. Delusional
3. Take You Down
4. Summer Too Hot
5. New Flame
6. Under The Influence
7. Strip
8. No Guidance
9. Grass Ain’t Greener
10. Loyal
-
Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA
-
[*NSFW* VIDEO]: Eagles LB Terrell Lewis CHASED DOWN by Escort After Fleeing Hotel Room
-
[CLICK HERE] Enter in to win a pair of tickets to see Janet Jackson live at the Wells Fargo Center on June 26th!
-
Take our music survey for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and Ciara at the Wells Fargo Center on August 5th!
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
We Listen to Our Listeners: Tell Us Who Should Be At Celebrating Sisterhood and RNB Fest 2025 to win Apple AirPods and $100 spending cash
-
Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum
-
[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother