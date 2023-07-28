Chill Moody Make History at The Mann Center

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Imagine the the most talented hip hop lyricist performing with a live symphony orchestra.

Chill Moody sets the bar on July 24th by performing a free concert of 1,400 guest premiering “Black Metropolis” by composer Darin Atwater alongside the Philadelphia Orchestra, Soulful Symphonies, a choir, a DJ, and live art visuals.

Chill Moody, has been dominating the music scene since the release of his 2010 debut record, wESTchilly. According to Philadelphia magazine, Chill Moody has claim to fame as one of Philadelphia’s most talented rappers.

Chill Moody lyricist, entrepreneur and community leader is now going down in history as the first to have a in-residence at The Mann Center.

“Chill Moody is the embodiment of Philadelphia artistry, and we are thrilled to be partnering with him as our first Community Artist-In-Residence to bring a wealth of knowledge and experiences to our deserving young people who are so eager to learn and create.” – Naomi Gonzalez, Chief Education Community Engagement Officer

Moody’s new duties as the Community Artist-In-Residence include him to curating educational programs geared towards high school student. The students will receive professional Music Industry training transforming them into top tier musicians and industry pros.