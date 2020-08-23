Tea Still Steaming: Cheating Pastor John Gray Allegedly At It Again, Risked It All For Cookout Food

Pastor John Gray apparently hasn’t learned his lesson after being exposed for cheating in early 2019. It has now come out that the popular South Carolina preacher has once again allegedly stepped out on his marriage after a series of FaceTime videos were posted online.

Via Larry Reid Live, the host broke down in his signature fashion the nature of Gray’s latest alleged transgressions, which include him instructing his mistress to bring a two-piece swimsuit for a baecation situation. But what was especially alarming was Gray exposing that his wife, Aventer Gray, apparently doesn’t cook and Pastor Gray showed his son in the backseat of their car confirmed the fact by saying he has to eat pizza daily.

Another portion of the FaceTime videos showed Gray instructing the mistress to prepare a variety of meats, which is something he probably needs to let go of but we’re trying to be kind here.

According to Larry Reid, this is reportedly the third time Gray has been caught cheating. Social media star and vlogger Tasha K, as seen via her Unwine With Tasha K show added new details and was able to obtain more details from the woman whose name is apparently Mary.

While it appeared in the leaked FaceTime videos that Gray was asking his mistress for the cooked meats, it was his hands that prepared a mighty hunk of brisket as allegedly confirmed by Tasha K. Adding to this, Gray was reportedly counseling LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker after Walker was reportedly caught cheating.

There’s a lot happening here so we’ll try to add all relevant posts and videos below but do know that Twitter is going hamburger, sausage, and baloney meat right now over this latest scandal for Pastor Gray.

