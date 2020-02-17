Twitter Roasts Chaka Khan’s NBA All-Star Game National Anthem Performance

Chaka Khan is one of the most respected vocalists and songwriters of her era and she deserves every accolade that comes her way. However, fans on Twitter have some strong thoughts about the Khan’s performance of the National Anthem at this year’s NBA All-Star Game.
Khan, 66, launched into the National Anthem with a rendition that didn’t go over well with many on the social media network. Almost immediately, the slander rained down from on high and didn’t let up. Camera shots of the players waiting to start the game also had folks on Twitter remarking on their resolve not to crack after what they heard.
Without a doubt, Khan is a legend and even superstars have bad nights, so we’re treading carefully here in how we approach this topic. Still, some are saying that Khan’s showing in Chicago Sunday night (Feb. 16) was up there with Fergie’s struggle National Anthem performance from the 2018 game.
As it stands, Twitter has been relentlessly slandering the great Chaka Khan’s National Anthem performance and we’ve got the reactions listed out below. To hear the actual anthem, look directly below.
We’ve had some bizarre takes on anthems at All-Star games recently, Fergie being one.— Duncan McKenzie-McHarg (@duncanmcmc) February 17, 2020
But this might top the lot. #NBAAllStar #ChakaKhan pic.twitter.com/NktPlo3xCK
Kyle Lowry awkwardly listening to Chaka Khan's national anthem LOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/QprNbxB2nV— gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 17, 2020
Chaka Khan a legend and all but.... that rendition of the anthem was something #NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/zMIZYmPeQt— SHYHEIM (@imnotshy_) February 17, 2020
I adore Chaka Khan. She is a living legend, but I DID NOT like that rendition of the Star Spangled Banner AT ALL. Lord help her. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/UVwfMDA1d7— BIDEN-HARRIS 2020 🇵🇷 🐝 (@TerpGrad01) February 17, 2020
I ain’t gon say nah bad word about Chaka Khan, but they definitely in the control room like, “who’s idea was this..” #NBAAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/zDXdIMEee3— Marcus Cromartie (@Cromartie_M) February 17, 2020
They say Chaka khan still singing.....— lil duval (@lilduval) February 17, 2020
NBA: What key are you going to sing The Star-Spangled Banner in?— 🎹 (@Dr_Sweets23) February 17, 2020
Chaka Khan: ALL OF THEM
*Chaka Khan performing the Star Spangled Banner*— VizKila (@weszmarsh) February 17, 2020
My ears: pic.twitter.com/jEqcAmafbu
Me listening to Chaka Khan sing that anthem 😭#NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/T6of41iPTj— Bronwyn Mun Sigra (@ScotchEggAnti) February 17, 2020
*whispers* I didn’t have an issue with #ChakaKhan’s national anthem.— Elon James White #ADDcheckin (@elonjames) February 17, 2020
**backs away slowly**
this is what chaka khan sounded like performing the national anthem at the all stars game pic.twitter.com/mEeXXIWrjw— ayano (@ayanodotgif) February 17, 2020
Chaka Khan said the land of the pic.twitter.com/rkOFhLKATL— Orange is the New Openly Black (@NekiasNBA) February 17, 2020
Fergie at home watching Chaka Khan sing the National Anthem: pic.twitter.com/ne9qilXJy9— Justyn Knight (@justyn_knight) February 17, 2020
Fuck all y’all hating on Chaka Khan. Bunch of Weak ear—hating ass muthafuckas. pic.twitter.com/hwzxyc1Gks— Cammi Mulla (@MullaCammi) February 17, 2020