In honor of Black Music Month and the broader celebration of Black culture, we’re highlighting ten iconic Black sitcom dads who have made a lasting impact on television:
Celebrate Fathers Day with Black Sitcom Dads was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. Philip Banks (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)Source:Getty
2. Andre “Dre” Johnson (Black-ish)Source:Getty
3. Michael Kyle (My Wife and Kids)Source:Getty
4. Carl Winslow (Family Matters)Source:Getty
black sitcoms 90sblack sitcoms 90sblack sitcoms 90sblack sitcoms 90sblack sitcoms 90sblack
5. Julius Rock (Everybody Hates Chris)Source:Getty
6. James Evans Sr. (Good Times)Source:Getty
-
Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA
-
[CLICK HERE] Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Chris Brown at the Wells Fargo Center on June 29th!
-
[CLICK HERE] Enter the Ultimate Father's Day Hookup Contest!
-
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Top 10 African-American Female Wrestlers to Look for in WWE