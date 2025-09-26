Listen Live
CASSIUS Gems: 21 Times Birthday Girl Serena Williams Made Us Drool

Published on September 26, 2025

OLY-PARIS-2024-LOUIS VUITTON

Source: JULIEN DE ROSA / Getty

It’s the GOAT’s birthday.

And by GOAT, we mean the winningest women’s tennis player ever, Serena Williams.

During her storied career, which began in 2003 and lasted nearly two decades, she dominated the court and took home several Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open titles. Her success was shared with her sister Venus, as the two won 14 doubles titles, a record in the sport that probably won’t be beaten anytime soon.

But, in 2022, she gave it all up in style, announcing she was retiring from tennis in a Vogue article. However, she refused to use the actual word, saying, “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition…Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

Since stowing away her racket, she’s continued her philanthropic and business efforts, pondered owning a WNBA team, and most recently did a solid job hosting the 2024 ESPYs.

Business and sports aside, Williams has been one of the most sought-after women athletes over the past decade, having been linked to Common and Drake before marrying Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

And we can’t blame them.

After posing in Sports Illustrated for the second time, she told the mag about embracing her curves.

“I want to come away with the fact that it’s O.K. to be comfortable in your body. I’ve never worn a thong before, and the second I stepped out there, I was comfortable. And what I would like for people to come away with is—first of all, I’m not a size 2—and it’s O.K. to look good, to feel good. And I’m strong—it’s O.K. to look strong and to be sexy and to be a woman and to be unbreakable and to be all those things,” she said.

So, in honor of her 44th birthday, we’re taking a look at some of her hottest shots on Instagram below.

CASSIUS Gems: 21 Times Birthday Girl Serena Williams Made Us Drool  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Stride Right

Stride Right Source:Getty

Serena shines bright in neon green as she gets a little R&R on the beach.

2. #BodyGoals

#BodyGoals Source:Splash News

The tennis champ is known for her killer swing—and abs.

3. Split Decision

Split Decision Source:Getty

The Los Angeles native’s red carpet glow up is real.

4. Wet & Wild

Wet & Wild Source:Splash News

Serena gives total beach bae vibe in her sexy animal print one piece.

5. Servin’ in a Stride

Servin' in a Stride Source:Getty

Serena’s serves are what really keep her on top. She has as many Grand Slam titles—19—as the rest of her competitive set in the Women’s Tennis Association combined.

6. Brick House

Brick House Source:Getty

“I know I get flack for my physique, and it has been a struggle to love my body, but now curves are in and I’m happier in myself,” she told Britain’s The Times Magazine.

7. Winner’s Circle

Winner's Circle Source:Getty

Serena is also a five-time winner of the WTA Tour Championships in the singles division. She’s won four Olympic gold medals, one in women’s singles and three in women’s doubles—an all-time record shared with her sister, Venus.

8. Hands On

Hands On Source:Splash News

The tennis superstar is never afraid to, ahem, embrace her jaw-dropping curves.

9. Beach days

10. Met Gala Ready

11. Legs for days

12. Purple is her color

13. From the back

14. Face card

15. And stretch

16. Feeling blue

17. Poolside

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

