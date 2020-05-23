Cardi B Shows Off Her New Booty Tattoo [PHOTOS]

Quarantine life got us all in the crib thinking of ways to spend to stop spending money…well not all of us. Cardi B has gotten a new tattoo, and it looks bomb! Can you guess where the tattoo is at on her body?? If you said her arm..tisk tisk tisk! You know Bardi is a bit too bold to do something that simple.

The superstar got her newest tattoo on her booty! Cardi showed off her new ink on Instagram for fans and admitted that the colorful work still isn’t finished. The colorful body art is full of bright colors and nature themes that include a peacock and a rose on her thigh. Cardi didn’t say exactly when the tattoo was started, but from the looks of it, it’s been a while.

Check out some photos of the new tatt and quarantine photos of Cardi B below!

