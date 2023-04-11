Cape No More: Daniel Caesar Walks Back Defense Of YesJulz, Apologizes For The Gaffe

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Daniel Caesar was riding the wave of fame in 2019 but it all came crashing down when he rushed to the defense of influencer YesJulz and demanded that Black people stop insulting her. In a new interview, the R&B singer walked back his defense YesJulz and apologized to the Black community.

Daniel Caesar sat down with Apple Music and was questioned about his defense of YesJulz, who caught the wrath of Black Twitter and beyond for wearing a shirt featuring the N-word. Caesar stepped in the line of fire for reasons unexplained at the time and was largely written off by many.

After some reflection, Caesar says he understands the backlash now.

“I completely understand the response. And in time, after taking time to get over myself and to really honestly look at myself and everything that was happening, I was wrong. I was wrong, and I’m sorry about that. For a long time, I was like, ‘You can’t do anything, you can’t say anything without whatever. You can do and say whatever you want, but it’s like for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction. And that’s physics. That’s science.”

The apology comes at a convenient time considering the Canadian singer just released his first project in almost four years, Never Enough, which dropped on April 7.

On Twitter, the reaction to the apology has been bubbling after the interview aired and we’ve got that portion of the clip plus the entire Apple Music chat below for your viewing pleasure.

