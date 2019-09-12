Chances are if Cam Newton is playing, he’ll be trending for not only his performance but also his fashion. Case and point…today, when the Panthers quarterback made his pregame appearance looking like what one tweeter described as, “Fiddler and the roof.”

All of which is not unusual for Newton, who trended a few days ago when he wore another interesting ensemble and bee keeper hat to the opening season game. His outfits have become almost as exciting as his talent and Twitter is polarized between loving it and thinking he belongs in a Batman movie. (Seriously, there’s a whole thread about it).

Because we love Cam Newton in all his #BlackBoyJoy, why not have some fun laughing at his fashion choices. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter has to say about his latest looks.

Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church Mother & Twitter Is Letting Him Have It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com