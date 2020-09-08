Odell Beckham Jr. is probably having a lot of text messages and DMs to answer, this after his name was trending in social media for a reason we’re really unsure how to approach. A popular Instagram model shared some details about the NFL star’s sex life the public shouldn’t have been privy to.
In the new podcast, Th*ts Next Door featuring chatty hosts Celina Powell and Ayyyejae, the pair invited model Slim Danger to the show and they discussed her career, what she’s known for, and other related bits. It should also be mentioned that Slim Danger is the mother of one of Chief Keef’s children, and made headlines when Tekashi 6ix9ine took her out on a shopping spree and reportedly slept with the Brooklyn rapper.
The portion of Slim Danger’s chat that has the Internet going nuts is the revelation made that Beckham likes to, um, get pooped on, allegedly. Slim confessed that while she tried to do it, she couldn’t go through with the act. But what also turned heads is Slim saying she sent a video of herself at Beckham’s request taking a number two, which got her flown out just two hours later.
Slim also shared that Beckham like that kitty to be a little on the funky side, and requested that she not shower or bath in 24 hours ahead of their hookup. Of course, this is Slim’s account of the pair’s hookup and Beckham has yet to respond, but when has that stopped Twitter from chirping about someone’s private life?
Check out the reaction from Twitter below. We’ve also shared the episode in question.
—
Photo:
Bring The Funk: Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Likes Cleveland Steamers, According To Loose Lipped Thottie was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Saw OBJ trending and learned that Odell is now a No. 2 receiver. Wtf pic.twitter.com/qU16ulvNyQ— Offseason John (@JohnHillbery) September 8, 2020
He worked on this one all night.
2.
"babe my stomach feeling bubbly"— ︎🕳 (@totaIIyprince) September 8, 2020
Odell: pic.twitter.com/Cmz9w5ACFu
3.
4.
Waking up to the Odell story pic.twitter.com/7TdUqoFylG— Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) September 8, 2020
5.
Odell Beckham has 10/10 beautiful women in his DMs at any given chance but we’re supposed to believe he asked this dollar store Cardi B to shit on his chest? Ok pic.twitter.com/fyAICGDcIs— Sordi 🐬 (@FinsOrDie) September 8, 2020
Dollar. Store. Cardi. B.
6.
Everyone waking up and seeing why Odell is trending pic.twitter.com/gQ9Hqwgcdb— Rory Dolan (@RDolan33) September 8, 2020
7.
When I saw Odell trending and it was those 2 white women sitting around a microphone again pic.twitter.com/Cr24qJpeHN— Sanch (@jsanchezcomedy) September 8, 2020
8.
“Damn, that Taco Bell really messed up my stomach.”— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 8, 2020
Odell Beckham: https://t.co/lLQ0hRB94d
9.
How odell be sampling the load before his meal pic.twitter.com/AxqPmtK5OC— Atlanta Hawks injury List (@JDAWG_KINGME92) September 8, 2020
10.
Her: Im finna use the bathroom— A S T R O P L A N E 💫 (@KartKash) September 8, 2020
Odell Beckham Jr.: pic.twitter.com/BUznIbtFbR
11.
Odell: you coming over tonight?— Dre (@dre_day97) September 8, 2020
Gf: idk babe I got the bubble guts
Odell: pic.twitter.com/P1vaxj2PSp
12.
13.
Odell looking at his girl on Taco Tuesday pic.twitter.com/IgjZi1A5V3— Black Dynamite (@theblackercaleb) September 8, 2020
14.
Expect to hear this joke again. And again.
15.
16.
17.
18.
Odell: Put it on the phone let me hear it pic.twitter.com/7ygK062uU9— Villainous Mentality (@ColeyMick) September 8, 2020
19.
When OBJ gets all of No Jumper’s shit shut down >>>>>>>— The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) September 8, 2020
20.
No Jumper seems to be letting white women building their image by tearing down various successful black men for their sexual habits.— Melanincholy (@Based_Klown) September 8, 2020
Enjoy your day comrades. pic.twitter.com/r6ZXiHhJnA