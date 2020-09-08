Bring The Funk: Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Likes Cleveland Steamers, According To Loose Lipped Thottie

Odell Beckham Jr. is probably having a lot of text messages and DMs to answer, this after his name was trending in social media for a reason we’re really unsure how to approach. A popular Instagram model shared some details about the NFL star’s sex life the public shouldn’t have been privy to.

In the new podcast, Th*ts Next Door featuring chatty hosts Celina Powell and Ayyyejae, the pair invited model Slim Danger to the show and they discussed her career, what she’s known for, and other related bits. It should also be mentioned that Slim Danger is the mother of one of Chief Keef’s children, and made headlines when Tekashi 6ix9ine took her out on a shopping spree and reportedly slept with the Brooklyn rapper.

The portion of Slim Danger’s chat that has the Internet going nuts is the revelation made that Beckham likes to, um, get pooped on, allegedly. Slim confessed that while she tried to do it, she couldn’t go through with the act. But what also turned heads is Slim saying she sent a video of herself at Beckham’s request taking a number two, which got her flown out just two hours later.

Slim also shared that Beckham like that kitty to be a little on the funky side, and requested that she not shower or bath in 24 hours ahead of their hookup. Of course, this is Slim’s account of the pair’s hookup and Beckham has yet to respond, but when has that stopped Twitter from chirping about someone’s private life?

Check out the reaction from Twitter below. We’ve also shared the episode in question.

