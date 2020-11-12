Boosie Badazz, Desi Banks & More React To The Death Of MO3

Dallas hip-hop is reeling this morning after MO3 was gunned down on I-35 Wednesday (November 11). The 28-year-old father of 3 was traveling northbound on the freeway when he was approached by an unknown suspect driving a dark-colored vehicle. The victim stopped his car, exited his vehicle, and approached MO3’s car. MO3 took off out of his car, running down the freeway and the suspect opened fire, firing multiple rounds and hitting MO3 in the back of the head.
An innocent bystander was also shot in the incident and suffered non-threatening injuries.
Numerous entities from Dallas and the outside world began sharing condolences to MO3 and among them were Boosie Badazz. The two had become close over recent years, including releasing Badazz MO3 on Boosie’s BadAzz Music Syndicate label. Initially, Boosie reacted to the news as one could – in anger.
“Stop calling me n texting me,” Boosie wrote on Twitter. “F*CK YOU H*ES ,N*GGASn FAKE ASS FAMILY ALL YALL CAN S*CK MY D*CK/ ALL YALL GOT A MOTIVE F*CKING WOTH ME ANYWAY. Suckad*ck.“
Later, he came back with a calmer tone and mood.
“IM LOST FOR WORDS,” Boosie wrote. “#tip MY BOY “MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE.”
MO3 first rose to prominence in Dallas in 2014 with his Shottaz tape, eventually adding two more sequels to the project. As time progressed, fans began painting MO3 not in line with Dallas legends such as Tum Tum, Big Tuck and Mr. Lucci, but rather his Louisiana counterpart in Boosie.
“Once you see it in the comments, at the shows, and mentioned to people at shows,” he told journalist Taylor Crumpton in March. “When I’m being interviewed on the radio, they’ll let me know, “Bro, you’re like the Boosie of this generation”. Matter of fact, him and I released BadAzz Mo3 on Valentines Day. When Boosie is on the radio, they asked him “How did you and Mo3 link?” He explained Mo3 got the streets.”
From Shottaz Reloaded in 2016 to his Osama tape in 2019, MO3 began elevating beyond Dallas and more into a national focus. He signed a deal with Empire Records and the label’s founder, Ghazi, fondly remembered him on social media.
“#RIPMO3 I LOVE YOU BRO,” he wrote on Twiter. “IMA MAKE SURE YOUR KIDS STR8.”
About fame, MO3 realized that putting on for Dallas got new eyes and new energy on him.
“I’ve been reached out by a lot of people, so I’m living in the moment,” he said. “But, I’m here on a whole other game plan. Right now, rap is gimmick music that sounds good for the moment. I’m trying to be like Pac. You can play “Dear Momma” today and feel it, even though he’s dead and gone. My game plan is to stay in my lane, keep it silent, and preach my message through music. I’m going to keep doing it because it’s going to open up more doors. Right now, it’s been good to me. I attended the Grammys experience in Los Angeles, and there were rap Gods in there. I didn’t even know people in the industry knew who I was until they were in my face.”
See the reactions to MO3’s passing below.
Boosie Badazz, Desi Banks & More React To The Death Of MO3 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1. Desi Banks
Damn Mo3!🙏🏾🕊 Prayers To The Family.— Desi Banks (@iamdesibanks) November 11, 2020
2.
Its crazy some of yall are just now seeing this video right here but bruh was mad talented. RIP MO3. pic.twitter.com/YZ28qbzWkK— MORRIS PEANUT (@HeWhoGodBlessed) November 11, 2020
3.
RIP MO3 ❤️😥 pic.twitter.com/s5ojES3nRI— DatPiff (@DatPiff) November 11, 2020
4.
“Most rappers get killed in there own city because people you came up around don’t wanna see you make it” - Lil Boosie— Vada_Fly (@Vada_Fly) November 11, 2020
SMH RIP #MO3 pic.twitter.com/sYpPNVtlom
5.
WHAT THE FKKKKK!!! Another young talented brother shot dead by another bother! We tryna get the police to stop killin us and look at us killin us!!!!! God protect our black men! Smh #RIPMO3— Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) November 11, 2020
6.
Mo3 explained a piece of Texas culture to Mike Tyson two weeks ago.— Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) November 11, 2020
“What does the jewelry in your teeth mean to you?” - @MikeTyson
“It’s a trophy. I ain’t never got no medals in school or nothing, so after jail time and all that, I got me an AP, some VVS.” - MO3#RIPMO3
7.
this was real dallas texas shit. damn. pic.twitter.com/XSa8lj30j7— Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) November 11, 2020
8.
This is an epidemic.— Justin L. Hunte 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheCompanyMan) November 11, 2020
"Multiple sources confirmed with Urban Islandz on Wednesday that Mo3 was driving on a busy freeway when another car pulled up next to him and started spraying his vehicle with bullets."
RIP Mo3.
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/78wr7w9iDu
9.
If Mo3 really dead, y’all bogus af. Shit just ruined my whole day 😭 Hardest rapper in fuckin Dallas to me.. Don’t @ me.— jade (@JusttJadeeee) November 11, 2020
10.
Mo3 should’ve moved like boosie told his ass! Dallas don’t like to see nobody come up!— 04|30...✨ (@Quinnathyyy) November 11, 2020