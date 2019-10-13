Black Woman Atatiana Koquice Jefferson Shot Dead In Her Own Home By Texas Cop #sayhername

Atatiana Koquice Jefferson, 28, was shot dead in her own home by a Fort Worth police officer. Responding to a wellness check call, the cop shot through the Black woman’s window, mortally wounding her.
According to CNN, police were investigating after receiving a call that Jefferson’s front door was open. An officer noticed someone by a window, and basically opened fired.
Per the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, 28-year-old Atatiana Koquice Jefferson died at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the bedroom of her own home. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a neighbor, James Smith, had called the police to check on the home when he noticed the door was open.
The still-unnamed officer who fired has been placed on administrative leave. Police shared body camera footage of the incident, but of course it has been heavily edited. The officer yelled, “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!,” firing shortly thereafter.
Police claim they found a firearm in the home. For now, it seems all Atatiana was actually doing was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew.
It goes without saying that Twitter is pointing out the jig. How many more unarmed and innocent Black people must be killed before police officers are properly trained and properly held accountable.
Check out the heated reactions to this incident below. And mentally prepare yourself for the okee doke.
This is Atatiana Jefferson. She was 28 yrs old, a graduate of Xavier Univ. and lived w/ her nephew.— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) October 13, 2019
A Fort Worth, TX cop shot and killed her thru her window as she stood peacefully and unarmed in her own home.
Black people are subject to deadly force even when they stay home. pic.twitter.com/09dA2nl3v5
Atatiana Jefferson was killed in her own bedroom by a police officer while she was playing with her nephew. As we mourn with Atatiana's loved ones, we must demand accountability and promise to fight until no family has to face a tragedy like this again. https://t.co/Yc0Gqeraln— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 13, 2019
Texas police officer shoots woman to death inside her home.— Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) October 13, 2019
Relatives say 28 y/o Atatiana Jefferson was watching her 8 y/o nephew.
“She didn't do anything wrong, but she's inside of her home...She's not a threat. She's a college graduate” -A. Carr, Sisterhttps://t.co/NijoqLzIfs pic.twitter.com/nYfxIlGav8
28 year old Atatiana Koquice Jefferson shot & killed by police IN HER HOME! Police was called in the early AM because her door was open.— Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) October 12, 2019
White officer seen her shadow through the window, told her to put her hands up & in FOUR SECONDS shot her! #AtatianaJefferson #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/y5kkI1o8qY
Yesterday, a white police officer in Texas assassinated Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman, inside her own home.— saira rao (@sairasameerarao) October 13, 2019
Her crime? Being at home with her door open & lights on.
These are state-sanctioned lynchings of Black people by white cops.#AtatianaJefferson #SayHerName #BLM
Botham Jean was eating ice cream in his apartment— Jamira Burley (@JamiraBurley) October 13, 2019
Atatiana Jefferson was playing with her nephew in her house.
But all police saw was their blackness and that was threatening enough.
Police has never and will never mean safety for black people.
A neighbor called the police after seeing her door open. A protector didn’t arrive for Atatiana Jefferson. An executor did.— Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) October 13, 2019
To know at any moment, racism can execute you and probably get away with it, is to know what it means to be Black in America. https://t.co/4yDCwDe7Tw
My God😳— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) October 12, 2019
Cops killed Atatiana Koquice Jefferson, 28, in her own home at 2:30am
•Neighbor called non-emergency number for a wellness check
•Cops entered, gave her 4 seconds to respond—& shot & Murdered her
The Cop is on “administrative leave”
Horrifichttps://t.co/xZHlPHWcIN
The killings of unarmed Black Americans have got to end. Atatiana Jefferson should be alive. The Department of Justice must investigate this. https://t.co/GbZNVyF0Yw— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 13, 2019
Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was a student at Xavier University of Louisiana. After a neighbor reported her open door, she was fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer in her home. She‘d been playing video games with an 8-year-old nephew. #AtatianaJefferson https://t.co/B9b3af3XwT— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 13, 2019
Atatiana ("Tay") Jefferson was murdered inside her OWN home.— Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) October 13, 2019
She was playing video games w/her 8-yr-old nephew.
She heard a noise outside and went to a window to investigate. Within 4 secs she was shot & killed by a white police officer.
Say her name. 🙏🏼#AtatianaJefferson pic.twitter.com/Si4rmA1Rxs
28 year-old Atatiana Jefferson was at home playing with her nephew. Cops were called to perform a welfare check. This Fort Worth cop shot her thru a window, she was unarmed. This body cam video was just released.— Simar (@sahluwal) October 13, 2019
She was murdered in her own home.pic.twitter.com/IWMgRBiEQS
Atatiana Jefferson.— Black Women Radicals (@blkwomenradical) October 13, 2019
A Black woman.
A daughter.
An aunt.
A friend.
A student.
A caretaker.
A person.
A human being.
A human being.
A human being.
A human being.#SayHerName #AtatianaJefferson pic.twitter.com/LbcVXYnY1z
Atatiana was playing video games with her nephew in her own house and was shot multiple times by police. Playing video games. Playing fuckin video games in her OWN HOME. Save your excuses you know this is pure absolutel fuckery. I saw the tape it’s disgusting. #AtatianaJefferson https://t.co/oiji876LPB— Immortal Technique (@ImmortalTech) October 13, 2019
Then they released 2 photos of guns inside the home but withheld the cop's name.— Mary Helen Moore (@maryhelenmoore) October 13, 2019
As if a woman alone with a young relative should not be allowed to have a gun INSIDE her OWN HOME in the state of TEXAS.
So sad for the family of Atatiana Jefferson 💔 https://t.co/lLv6Xydpfa
Moments before a Fort Worth officer fires through a window into a house, Atatiana Jefferson can be seen looking out at the officer. Her family says she and an 8 year old nephew were in the room concerned about the noises they heard outside. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/3nNhNTcGOm— Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) October 13, 2019