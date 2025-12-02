What’s Black On Netflix: December 2025

December is officially here, and Netflix is closing out 2025 with a lineup that delivers everything from major blockbusters to soulful storytelling anchored in Black talent. Check out a list of what’s Black and new on Netflix this month inside.

Whether you’re looking for holiday laughs, heart-tugging dramas, or documentary moments that spotlight Black joy and global impact, this month’s slate has something for every mood. Netflix’s December rollout is stacked, balancing buzzy new titles with nostalgic throwbacks. And yes, the culture is well represented.

According to Netflix Tudum’s official December preview, the platform is leaning into festive drops, long-awaited film premieres, and new seasons perfect for binge nights as we warm up for the new year. Comedy film lovers might find the Big Momma’s franchise to be the perfect holiday binge choice. Meanwhile, other movie buffs might prefer to watch the cult classic Pulp Fiction, starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Netflix’s December lineup is a mix of comfort classics and fresh stories, but most importantly, it’s a reminder of how deeply Black creativity continues to shape film and television. From comedy legends to global cultural moments, the platform’s offerings make this month a perfect time to stream something meaningful, memorable, and rooted in the culture.

Below is a list of what to look for when you’re curating your Netflix watchlist this month. These titles either star Black talent, highlight Black stories, or feature creators bringing something new to the screen.

Check out what’s Black on Netflix for Dec. 2025 below:

