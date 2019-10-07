Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala [PHOTOS]

Tyler Perry has made history again by opening the first black-owned film complex. Tyler Perry Studios is located on the old Fort McPherson U.S. Army military base in Atlanta and is 330 acres.

Black Hollywood came out to support Tyler Perry at the grand opening gala. Many of our favorites were there looking stunning like Oprah Winfrey and Stedman, Beyonce, Halle Berry, Cecily Tyson, BeBe Winans, Maxwell, Tamron Hall, Michelle Williams, Maxine Waters and many more.

