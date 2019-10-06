CLOSE
HomeNews

Black Hollywood Came Out (And Showed Out) For The Debut Of Tyler Perry’s New ATL Movie Studio

Posted October 6, 2019

Last night in Atlanta, Black Hollywood came out and showed out in Atlanta for media mogul Tyler Perry and the debut of his new movie studio.

The 330-acre studio cost $250 million to build and is the only major film studio in the nation that is Black-owned. In addition, its twelve sound stages are named after notable black actors and actresses. In addition, Perry plans to open his studio for tours for school children by next summer and build a  3,000-seat theater for concerts and other events, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“All I can equate it to is having a kid and you hope everyone thinks my baby is beautiful,” Perry, 50, told the newspaper.

On the red carpet, Perry’s dear friend Oprah Winfrey told the press that Perry was always ahead of the game, not waiting for traditional Hollywood to give him permission to make the films he wanted to male.

“He didn’t wait for other people to validate or to say you should go this way or that way. He said I’m going to create my own way and as we can see here, become a force for himself,” she told the Associated Press.

Like we said, folks from the likes of Beyonce, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Spike Lee to name a few, helped him christen “his baby.” So here’s a look at the beauty and boldness Black folks brought to honor Tyler Perry’s newest accomplishment.

Black Hollywood Came Out (And Showed Out) For The Debut Of Tyler Perry’s New ATL Movie Studio  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry Source:FreddyO.com

2. Beyonce

3. Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson Source:FreddyO.com

4. Halle Berry

Halle Berry Source:FreddyO.com

5. Rep. Maxine Waters & Sid Williams

Rep. Maxine Waters & Sid Williams Source:FreddyO.com

6. Viola Davis

Viola Davis Source:FreddyO.com

7. Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams Source:FreddyO.com

8. Usher

Usher Source:FreddyO.com

9. Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine Source:FreddyO.com

10. Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan Source:FreddyO.com

11. Michael Jai White and Gillian Iliana Waters

Michael Jai White and Gillian Iliana Waters Source:FreddyO.com

12. Terrance Howard

Terrance Howard Source:FreddyO.com

13. Jill Scott

Jill Scott Source:FreddyO.com

14. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Source:FreddyO.com

15. Tika Sumpter & Nicholas James

Tika Sumpter & Nicholas James Source:FreddyO.com

16. Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams Source:FreddyO.com

17. LaLa Anthony

LaLa Anthony Source:FreddyO.com

18. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:FreddyO.com

19. Angela Rye

Angela Rye Source:FreddyO.com

20. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Source:FreddyO.com

21. Oprah & Steadman

Oprah & Steadman Source:FreddyO.com

22. Debbie Allen, Phylica Rashad &

Debbie Allen, Phylica Rashad & Source:FreddyO.com

23. Tamela and David Mann

Tamela and David Mann Source:FreddyO.com

24.

Source:FreddyO.com

25. Lance Gross

Lance Gross Source:FreddyO.com

26. Tina Knowles Lawson

Tina Knowles Lawson Source:FreddyO.com

27. Maxwell

Maxwell Source:FreddyO.com

28. Tina Knowles Lawson & Richard Lawson

Tina Knowles Lawson & Richard Lawson Source:FreddyO.com

29. Ludacris and Eudoxie

Ludacris and Eudoxie Source:FreddyO.com

30. Kyla Pratt

Kyla Pratt Source:FreddyO.com

31.

Source:FreddyO.com

32.

Source:FreddyO.com

33. Michael Ealy

Michael Ealy Source:FreddyO.com

34. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph Source:FreddyO.com

35. Bow Wow

Bow Wow Source:FreddyO.com

36.

Source:FreddyO.com

37.

Source:FreddyO.com

38. Colin Kaepernick & Nessa

Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Source:FreddyO.com

39. Patti Labelle

Patti Labelle Source:FreddyO.com

40.

Source:FreddyO.com

41.

Source:FreddyO.com

42.

Source:FreddyO.com

43. Whoopi Goldberg & Alex Martin

Whoopi Goldberg & Alex Martin Source:FreddyO.com

44. Monica

Monica Source:FreddyO.com
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close