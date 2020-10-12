In honor of Indigenous Peoples Day, we’re highlighting Black celebrities who have Native American ancestry.
Below you’ll find a list of musicians, political figures and actors who have family connections like grandparents or in some cases, unknown familial ties to Indigenous American ancestry.
You may be surprised by some of the celebrities listed. I know we were!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Black Celebrities with Native American Roots was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
1. Christian KeyesSource:Getty
Actor Christian Keyes once explained his ethnic breakdown as Black, French and Native American.
2. Jimi HendrixSource:Getty
Late rocker Jimi Hendrix had a grandmother with Cherokee heritage.
3. Solange and BeyonceSource:Getty
Solange and Beyonce are part Native American through their mother, Tina Lawson’s family lineage.
4. Vivica A. FoxSource:Getty
According to various reports, actress Vivica A. Fox is part Native American.
5. Ben Harper
Musician Ben Harper’s grandmother was part Cherokee.
6. Tiger WoodsSource:Getty
Tiger Woods has Native American roots through his late father Earl Woods, who once identified himself as, “half-black, one-quarter American Indian, and one-quarter Chinese,” according to liveabout.com
7. Joe LouisSource:Getty
Joe Louis reportedly had a grandmother who was Cherokee.
8. Eartha Kitt
The legendary Eartha Kitt’s mother was Black and Native American according to various reports online.
9. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty
The late Coretta Scott King reportedly had Creek ancestry.
10. Lena HorneSource:Getty
Actress and singer Lena Horne was Black, White and Native American.
11. Joe JacksonSource:Getty
Before his death, Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson was very open and proud of his Choctaw ancestry.
12. James Earl JonesSource:Getty
James Earl Jones (pictured right) shared that his grandmother was part Cherokee and Choctaw.
13. Rosa ParksSource:Getty
The late Rosa Parks reportedly had a great grandmother who was of Native American descent.
14. James Brown
According to various reports, Soul and Funk legend James Brown was part Native American.
15. Rosario DawsonSource:Getty
Rosario Dawson is Afro-Cuban, Irish, Puerto Rican and Native American.