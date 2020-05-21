Photos: Biggie’s Daughter T’yanna Is Growing Up So Fast!

The legendary Notorious B.I.G would’ve been 48-year-old today (May 21). Since the untimely death of Biggie his music has lived on for ages and has been labeled timeless. T’yanna Wallace daughter of Biggie has been honoring her legendary father with her clothing line Notoriouss Clothing Boutique.

Wallace is 26-years old and is making money moves like her daddy! Did we mention she is beautiful?! Check out some photos of Biggies daughter T’yanna Wallace below!

