Beyoncé timing always seems to be impeccable. Third-ward Bey came through with the bars on the “Savage Remix,” and she’s got her socially distanced Beyhive fans buzzing across the map.

If you were tired of Megan Thee Stallions hit record “Savage,” we got some bad news for you; it just got more legs. So prepare yourself to see more TikTok videos on your timelines inspired by the full-on remix of the record that finally saw the two Houston natives link-up on wax.

The “Savage Remix,” which was crafted for a good cause, instantly took over Twitter timelines when it dropped mainly because Beyonce was on the song rapping, rapping. Bey put us all on notice by letting us know she is well aware of what goes on social media by incorporating “demon time” in her verse, which refers to strip club sessions that we taking place on Instagram Live.

Beyoncé even hinted at starting an OnlyFans page, which earned her a response from the subscription service that provides us with necessary fap material to get through these hard times form amateur and professional “Rona Ronis.”

We would like to thank Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé for the distraction, hell it almost felt like pre-coronavirus times when Bey drops anything and shuts down the internet. Also, we wouldn’t be mad at a full project from the “Lemonade” crafter that just features her spitting nothing but luxurious bars.

You can peep the reactions to Beyoncé’s “Savage Remix” verse in the gallery below. ‘

—

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyoncé’s Bars About OnlyFans & “Demon Time” On “Savage Remix” Got Beyhive Buzzing was originally published on hiphopwired.com