Beyoncé Best Live Performances You Must Watch

Published on September 3, 2025

Beyonce x Ivy Park

Source: adidas / adidas

When it comes to live performance, Beyoncé isn’t just an entertainer — she’s a force of nature.

Every stage she touches becomes a cultural event, blending flawless vocals, groundbreaking choreography, and visionary production.

From global stages like the Super Bowl Halftime Show to history-making moments like Coachella 2018 (Beychella), Beyoncé has consistently proven why she’s one of the greatest live performers of all time.

These 10 performances aren’t just concerts — they’re milestones in music history.

Each one shows a different side of Queen Bey: the disciplined perfectionist, the cultural storyteller, and the superstar who continues to set the standard for what a live show should be.

Here are 10 Beyoncé live performances you absolutely must watch:

RELATED: Beyonce And Ella Mai Pop Out In The Same Suit, And They Both Look Good AF

1. Super Bowl Halftime Show (2013)

Her first Super Bowl stage, reuniting Destiny’s Child, with vocals and energy that shook the stadium.

2. Coachella – Beychella (2018)

The HBCU-inspired masterpiece — a cultural reset and arguably the most iconic festival set of all time.

3. MTV Video Music Awards (2014)

Her 15-minute medley, closing with Blue Ivy presenting her the Vanguard Award, was both personal and legendary.

4. Super Bowl Halftime Show with Coldplay (2016)

She stole the show with “Formation,” black berets, and unapologetic Black pride.

 

5. Billboard Music Awards (2011)

Her “Run the World (Girls)” performance with interactive visuals pushed the boundaries of stage technology.

6. Oprah Farewell Spectacular (2011)

An emotional and powerful performance of “Run the World (Girls)” honoring Oprah’s legacy.

7. Grammy Awards (2017)

The ethereal, goddess-like staging of her pregnancy performance stunned viewers and critics alike.

8. Glastonbury Festival (2011)

Beyoncé became the first Black woman to headline the UK’s biggest festival, electrifying a 175,000+ crowd.

9. American Idol Finale (2011)

Her surprise performance of “1+1” showed her raw vocal power in an intimate setting.

10. Made in America Festival (2015)

A full-length, career-spanning set proving her dominance as both a pop star and cultural icon.

