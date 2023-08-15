As the NFL season approaches, the anticipation builds.

Fans eagerly debate and analyze which players will rise to greatness and lead their favorite team to victory.

Amidst the excitement, there’s a challenging task at hand: determining the best player on each of the 32 NFL teams.

With rosters packed with talent and skill this year, choosing just one standout from each team is no easy feat. Every position demands careful consideration, statistics, and subjective evaluation.

From quarterbacks who command the field to linebackers who disrupt offenses, every team has its shining star.

So, let the debate begin as we delve into the quest to identify the best players across the NFL, each one emblematic of their team’s spirit, dedication, and drive.

Look at the list below to see who the Best Player On Every NFL Team Entering The 2023 Season are.

1. Buffalo Bills – Josh Allen – QB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Josh Allen is the best player on the Bills: Arm Strength: Allen possesses one of the strongest arms in the league, allowing him to make deep throws with great velocity and accuracy. This allows him to stretch the field and make big plays. Mobility: Allen’s athleticism and agility are impressive for a quarterback of his size. He has the ability to extend plays with his legs and pick up yardage on the ground, making him a dual-threat quarterback that keeps defenses on their toes. Football IQ and Decision-Making: Allen’s understanding of the game and his ability to read defenses have improved over time. He has become more patient in the pocket, making better decisions and taking fewer risks. This has resulted in improved efficiency and reduced turnovers. Year drafted – 2018, 7th overall College – Wyoming Current contract – In August 2021, Josh Allen signed a six-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills worth up to $258 million. The contract had $150 million in guarantees and an average annual salary of just more than $43 million.

2. Seattle Seahawks – D.K. Metcalf – WR Source:Getty 3 reasons why D.K. Metcalf is the best player on the Seahawks: Size and Physicality: Metcalf possesses an impressive combination of size, strength, and athleticism. Standing at 6’4″ and weighing around 230 pounds, he has a rare blend of speed, power, and agility. This physicality allows him to dominate defensive backs and win contested catches. Catch Radius and Contested Catches: Metcalf’s large catch radius, combined with his leaping ability and body control, make him a nightmare for defenders. He excels at making difficult catches in traffic and coming down with contested balls, showcasing his strong hands and focus in tight coverage situations. Yards After Catch (YAC): Metcalf’s physicality and burst allow him to break tackles and gain significant yards after the catch. He has the ability to turn shorter receptions into big gains, making him a dangerous weapon in open space. Year drafted – 2019, 64th overall College – Ole Miss Current contract – DK Metcalf signed a three year, $72 million contract extension with the Seahawks on July 28, 2022.

3. San Francisco 49ers – Christian McCaffrey – RB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Christian McCaffrey is the best player on the 49ers: Vision and Patience: McCaffrey has excellent vision and patience when reading blocks and finding running lanes. He demonstrates the ability to patiently wait for holes to develop before hitting them with explosiveness. This enables him to maximize his yardage and consistently find success on the ground. Receiving Skills: McCaffrey’s receiving ability is a major asset to his game. He has excellent hands and route-running skills, which allow him to line up as a receiver and create mismatches against linebackers and safeties. His effectiveness as a pass-catcher adds another dimension to his overall skill set. Production and Consistency: McCaffrey has consistently produced excellent numbers throughout his career. He has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season, showcasing his ability to be a reliable and productive offensive weapon. Year drafted – 2017, 8th overall to the Panthers College – Stanford Current contract – McCaffrey is signed to the 49ers through the 2025 season with scheduled salaries of $11.8 million in 2024 and $12 million in 2025.

4. Miami Dolphins – Tyreek Hill – WR Source:Getty 3 reasons why Tyreek Hill is the best player on the Dolphins: Speed and Acceleration: Hill is known for his exceptional speed and acceleration, making him one of the fastest players in the league. His ability to quickly burst off the line of scrimmage and outrun defenders allows him to create separation and be a deep threat on every play. Route Running: Despite his impressive speed, Hill is also an excellent route runner. He displays precise cuts and sharp breaks, allowing him to gain separation from defenders and make himself an easy target for quarterbacks. Big-Play Ability: Hill has the knack for making big plays and turning games around with his explosive plays. Whether it’s a deep touchdown catch or a punt return for a score, his ability to change the momentum of a game in an instant sets him apart. Year drafted – 2016, 165th overall College – Oklahoma State Current contract – Tyreek Hill signed a 4 year, $120,000,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins, including a $25,500,000 signing bonus, $72,200,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $30,000,000. In 2023, Hill will earn a base salary of $1,165,000, a restructure bonus of $24,835,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000, while carrying a cap hit of $12,823,750 and a dead cap value of $66,065,000.

5. Los Angeles Rams – Aaron Donald – DL Source:Getty 3 reasons why Aaron Donald is the best player on the Rams: Dominant Interior Presence: Donald is known for his exceptional ability to disrupt offensive plays from the interior of the defensive line. His strength, quickness, and technique make him a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen, often resulting in sacks, tackles for loss, and quarterback pressures. Technique and Hand Usage: Donald’s technique and hand usage are highly regarded. He possesses refined pass-rushing moves and the ability to shed blocks effectively. His hand placement and leverage allow him to gain an advantage against larger offensive linemen, consistently winning one-on-one matchups. Strength and Power: Donald’s strength and power are impressive. He can overpower offensive linemen with his bull rush, driving them backward and collapsing the pocket. His upper body strength enables him to shed blocks and make tackles with authority. Year drafted – 2014, 13th overall College – Pittsburgh Current contract – Aaron Donald signed a 3 year, $95,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Rams, including a $25,000,000 signing bonus, $95,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $31,666,667.

6. Arizona Cardinals – Kyler Murray – QB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Kyler Murray is the best player on the Cardinals: Dual-Threat Ability: Murray is known for his exceptional athleticism and speed, which sets him apart as a dual-threat quarterback. His ability to pass and run effectively gives opposing defenses multiple challenges, making him a dynamic playmaker on the field. Mobility and Escapability: Murray’s agility and elusiveness allow him to evade pass rushers and extend plays with his legs. His ability to escape pressure and keep plays alive gives his receivers extra time to get open downfield. Improvisational Skills: Murray’s ability to improvise when plays break down is a testament to his creativity and adaptability. He can make something out of nothing, turning potential negative plays into positive gains. Year drafted – 2019, 1st overall College – Oklahoma Current contract – Kyler Murray signed a 5 year, $230,500,000 contract with the Arizona Cardinals, including a $29,035,000 signing bonus, $159,797,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $46,100,000.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Mike Evans – WR Source:Getty 3 reasons why Mike Evans is the best player on the Buccaneers: Catch Radius: Evans has an exceptional catch radius, meaning he can extend his arms and make catches outside of his frame. This ability makes him a reliable target for quarterbacks, even when the throw is not perfectly placed. Hands and Ball Skills: Evans has excellent hands and ball skills. He rarely drops catchable passes and displays strong hand-eye coordination. He can make difficult and acrobatic catches, often coming down with contested balls in traffic. Red Zone Target: Evans is a formidable red zone threat due to his size, physicality, and ability to highpoint the ball. He has a knack for finding the end zone and is often targeted in goal-line situations. Year drafted – 2014, 7th overall College – Texas A&M Current contract – Evans is currently scheduled to enter the final season of a previously signed five-year, $82.5 million extension. Evans will earn a base salary of $13 million while carrying a cap charge of $23,698,500 in 2023, per Spotrac. Evans restructured his contract in order to give the Buccaneers more salary-cap space.

8. New Orleans Saints – Alvin Kamara – RB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Alvin Kamara is the best player on the Saints: Versatility: Kamara is known for his versatility as a running back. He is equally effective as a runner and a receiver out of the backfield. His ability to contribute in both aspects of the game makes him a valuable asset to his team’s offense. Acceleration and Burst: Kamara showcases impressive acceleration and burst when hitting the holes. He has the ability to reach top speed quickly, which enables him to break away from pursuing defenders and gain significant yardage. Balance and Body Control: Kamara demonstrates excellent balance and body control, allowing him to maintain his footing through contact and avoid being brought down easily. He can absorb hits and keep his momentum going, maximizing his yards after contact. Year drafted – 2017, 67th overall College – Tennessee Current contract – Alvin Kamara signed a 5 year, $75,000,000 contract with the New Orleans Saints, including a $15,000,000 signing bonus, $33,833,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $15,000,000.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers – T.J. Watt LB Source:Getty 3 reasons why T.J. Watt is the best player on the Steelers: Impactful Pass Rush: Watt possesses exceptional pass-rushing skills. He consistently puts pressure on opposing quarterbacks, recording high sack numbers and disrupting plays in the backfield. Playmaking Ability: Watt has a knack for making big plays. He is adept at forcing fumbles, intercepting passes, and deflecting throws, often leading to turnovers for his team. Recognition and Awards: Watt’s talent has been recognized by his peers and the league. He has earned Pro Bowl selections and has been named to the All-Pro First Team multiple times, showcasing his elite status among linebackers in the NFL. Year drafted – 2017, 30th overall College – Wisconsin Current contract – T.J. Watt signed a 4 year, $112,011,000 contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a $35,593,470 signing bonus, $80,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $28,002,750. In 2023, Watt will earn a base salary of $20,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $29,368,694 and a dead cap value of $48,106,082.

10. Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts – TE Source:Getty 3 reasons why Kyle Pitts is the best player on the Falcons: Athleticism and Size: Pitts possesses exceptional athleticism and for a tight end. Standing at 6’6″ and weighing around 240 pounds, he has the physical attributes to create mismatches against defenders. His speed, agility, and leaping ability make him a difficult player to cover. Hands and Catch Radius: Pitts has strong hands and excellent hand-eye coordination. He can make contested catches and has a wide catch radius, meaning he can make catches outside of his frame. This makes him a reliable target in various situations, including in traffic and in the red zone. Potential for Impact: While my training data doesn’t capture specific performance updates, Pitts was highly regarded as one of the most promising tight end prospects in recent years. His combination of physical tools, skill set, and potential for growth has generated excitement among fans and analysts alike. Year drafted – 2021, 4th overall College – Florida Current contract – Pitts signed a four-year, $32.91 million contract with the Falcons in June of 2021.

11. Baltimore Ravens – Lamar Jackson – QB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Lamar Jackson is the best player on the Ravens: Dynamic Dual Threat: Jackson’s ability to impact the game both as a passer and a runner sets him apart. His speed, agility, and elusiveness make him a nightmare for defenses to contain. He has the vision and instincts to navigate through running lanes and break off big runs, often leaving defenders grasping at air. Jackson’s dual-threat ability adds another dimension to his team’s offense and keeps opposing defenses off-balance. Leadership and Competitive Spirit: Jackson’s leadership qualities and competitive spirit are highly regarded. He is known for his work ethic, dedication to the game, and desire to win. Jackson has shown the ability to rally his teammates and lead his team to victories, often displaying poise and confidence in high-pressure situations. Record-Breaking Performances: Jackson has achieved numerous records and accolades during his career. In 2019, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. He has also been named to Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams, further solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s top quarterbacks. Year drafted – 2018, 32nd overall College – Louisville Current contract – Lamar Jackson signed a five year, $260 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens on May 4, 2023. $185 million is guaranteed of which $135 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

12. Minnesota Vikings – Justin Jefferson – WR Source:Getty 3 reasons why Justin Jefferson is the best player on the Vikings: Reliable Hands and Catching Ability: Jefferson possesses reliable hands and excellent hand-eye coordination. He consistently displays the ability to make difficult catches, whether in traffic or along the sideline. His strong hands and body control enable him to make contested catches and come down with the football in tight coverage situations. Explosive Playmaking Ability: Jefferson has shown a knack for making explosive plays. He possesses the speed to break away from defenders and turn short passes into long gains. His agility and elusiveness make him difficult to bring down after the catch, often resulting in additional yards. Jefferson’s ability to create big plays adds a dynamic element to his team’s offense. Consistent Production: Since entering the league, Jefferson has consistently produced impressive numbers. He has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, demonstrating his ability to have a significant impact on the game. His consistent production and ability to contribute to his team’s success further solidify his reputation as a talented wide receiver. Year drafted – 2020, 22nd overall College – LSU Current contract – Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $13.12 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, with a $7.1 million signing bonus. In 2023, Jefferson is set to earn a base salary of $2,399,473, while carrying a cap hit of $4,175,437 and a dead cap value of $4,175,437.

13. Detroit Lions – Amon-Ra St. Brown – WR Source:Getty 3 reasons why Amon-Ra St. Brown is the best player on the Lions: Impressive Rookie Season: St. Brown showcased his potential during his rookie season with the Detroit Lions. Despite playing on a struggling team, he demonstrated his ability to make plays and contribute to the offense. He finished the season with solid statistics, including notable performances in several games. Route Running and Technique: St. Brown has displayed excellent route running skills and technique. He is adept at creating separation from defenders with his precise cuts and footwork. His understanding of route concepts allows him to find openings in defenses and make himself available as a target for his quarterbacks. Reliable Hands and Catching Ability: St. Brown has shown reliable hands and the ability to make tough catches. He has demonstrated an ability to catch contested balls in traffic and make difficult receptions along the sidelines. This reliability makes him a trustworthy target for his quarterbacks. Year drafted – 2021, 112th overall College – University of Southern California Current contract – Brown signed a 4 year, $4,265,252 contract with the Detroit Lions, including a $785,252 signing bonus, $785,252 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,066,313. In 2023, St. Brown will earn a base salary of $940,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,136,313 and a dead cap value of $392,626.

14. Chicago Bears – Justin FIelds – QB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Justin Fields is the best player on the Bears: Dual-Threat Ability: Fields is known for his dual-threat ability as a quarterback. He possesses the speed and agility to evade defenders and extend plays with his legs. His mobility allows him to create opportunities for his offense and adds an extra dimension to his game. Arm Talent: Fields has showcased impressive arm talent, including his ability to make all types of throws with velocity and accuracy. He can fit passes into tight windows and deliver deep balls with precision. His arm strength allows him to stretch the field and make big plays downfield. Leadership and Work Ethic: Fields has been praised for his leadership qualities and work ethic. He is known to be a dedicated and hardworking player who puts in the necessary time and effort to improve his skills. His leadership skills have been evident both on and off the field, earning him respect from teammates and coaches. Year drafted – 2021, 11th overall College – Ohio State Current contract – Fields’ current contract is paying him approximately $4.7 million a year on average. By the end of 2024 he is set to earn $18.87 million from the contract.

15. Washington Commanders – Terry McLaurin – WR Source:Getty 3 reasons why Terry McLaurin is the best player on the Commanders: Consistent Performance: McLaurin has consistently performed at a high level since entering the league. He has demonstrated his ability to consistently make impactful plays and contribute significantly to his team’s offense. Reliable Hands: McLaurin possesses reliable hands and rarely drops catchable passes. He has shown an ability to make difficult catches in traffic and come down with contested balls. His strong hands make him a trusted target in crucial situations. Yards After Catch (YAC) Ability: McLaurin excels in gaining yards after the catch. His agility, elusiveness, and ability to break tackles make him a threat to turn short receptions into significant gains. His YAC ability adds an extra dimension to his game. Year drafted – 2019, 76th overall College – Ohio State Current contract – Terry McLaurin signed a 3 year, $68,364,000 contract with the Washington Commanders, including a $28,000,000 signing bonus, $53,154,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $22,788,000.

16. Philadelphia Eagles – Jalent Hurts – QB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Jalen Hurts is the best player on the Eagles: Dual-Threat Ability: Hurts is known for his dual-threat ability as a quarterback. He possesses the speed, agility, and elusiveness to make plays with his legs, often extending plays and picking up yards on the ground. His mobility adds an extra dimension to his game and keeps defenses on their toes. Leadership Skills: Hurts has displayed strong leadership skills throughout his career. He is known for his work ethic, dedication, and ability to rally his teammates. His leadership qualities have earned him respect from coaches and teammates alike. Competitive Nature: Hurts possesses a competitive nature and a drive to succeed. He constantly strives to improve his skills and works hard to maximize his potential. His determination and willingness to put in the extra effort are key factors in his development as a quarterback. Year drafted – 2020, 53rd overall College – Ohklahoma Current contract – The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed to a five-year extension through the 2028 season, the team announced on Monday. The record-setting contract extension is worth $255 million, according to CBS Sports, giving Hurts the highest annual salary — $51 million — in league history.

17. Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’marr Chase – WR Source:Getty 3 reasons why Ja’marr Chase is the best player on the Bengals: Exceptional Athleticism: Chase possesses exceptional athleticism, combining speed, agility, and explosiveness. His ability to create separation from defenders and make acrobatic catches is highly regarded. Playmaking Ability: Chase has a knack for making big plays. He consistently demonstrates the ability to come down with contested catches and make difficult receptions in traffic. His strong hands and body control allow him to make highlight-reel plays and contribute to his team’s offensive success. Yards After Catch: Chase excels in gaining yards after the catch. He possesses the speed and elusiveness to break tackles and turn short receptions into significant gains. His ability to create yards after contact makes him a dangerous threat in open space. Year drafted – 2021, 5th overall College – LSU Current contract – Ja’Marr Chase is entering his third season of a four-year contract with the Bengals. The four-year deal is worth a total of $30,819,641.

18. New York Giants – Saquon Barkley – RB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Saquon Barkley is the best player on the Giants: Exceptional Athleticism: Barkley possesses exceptional athleticism, combining speed, agility, and explosiveness. His ability to change direction quickly, accelerate in open space, and break tackles makes him a dynamic and elusive runner. Breakaway Speed: Barkley has impressive breakaway speed, capable of turning a routine play into a long touchdown run. His ability to hit the open field and outrun defenders makes him a big-play threat every time he touches the ball. Strength and Power: Despite his explosive speed and agility, Barkley also possesses great strength and power. He can break tackles and gain extra yards after contact, often dragging defenders with him. His combination of finesse and power makes him a difficult player to bring down. Year drafted – 2018, 2nd overall College – Penn State Current contract – Saquon Barkley signed a 1 year, $10,091,000 contract with the New York Giants, including an average annual salary of $10,091,000. In 2023, Barkley will earn a base salary of $8,091,000 and a signing bonus of $2,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $10,091,000 and a dead cap value of $10,091,000.

19. Indianapolis Colts – Jonathan Taylor – RB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Jonathan Taylor is the best player on the Colts: Speed and Agility: Taylor possesses impressive speed and agility, allowing him to burst through gaps in the defense and break away for big gains. His quick acceleration and lateral movement make him difficult to catch and bring down. Vision and Patience: Taylor has shown excellent vision and patience as a runner. He has the ability to read the field, anticipate openings, and make smart decisions about when to hit the hole or wait for blocks to develop. His patience allows him to maximize yardage and find running lanes that other players might miss. Power and Physicality: Despite his speed and agility, Taylor also possesses significant power and physicality. He has the strength to break tackles and push through defenders, often gaining extra yards after contact. His ability to absorb hits and keep driving forward makes him a tough player to bring down. Year drafted – 2020, 41st overall College – Wisconsin Current contract – In 2023, Taylor will earn a base salary of $4,304,000, while carrying a cap hit of $5,117,482 and a dead cap value of $813,482. Contract Notes: $4.2M guaranteed (signing bonus + 2021 salary) 2023: Proven Performance Escalator.

20. Dallas Cowboys – Zach Martin – G Source:Getty 3 reasons why Zach Martin is the best player on the Cowboys: Consistency and Durability: Martin has consistently performed at a high level throughout his career. He has been a durable player, rarely missing games due to injuries, which speaks to his physical conditioning and ability to stay on the field. Exceptional Blocking Skills: Martin is known for his exceptional blocking skills. He possesses excellent technique, footwork, and hand placement, allowing him to effectively neutralize opposing defenders. His ability to anchor against bull rushes and maintain leverage in both run and pass blocking makes him a reliable asset on the offensive line. Strength and Power: Martin is renowned for his strength and power. He can generate a powerful initial punch and drive defenders backward. His ability to open up running lanes and provide a solid pocket for the quarterback contributes to the success of his team’s offense. Year drafted – 2014, 16th overall College – Notre Dame Current contract – The Dallas Cowboys and six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin just reached an agreement on a reworked deal with the Cowboys. In the new deal, the 32-year-old will reportedly earn more than $18 million in each of the next two years, guaranteed.

21. New York Jets – Aaron Rodgers – QB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Aaron Rodgers is the best player on the Jets: Decision-Making: Rodgers is highly regarded for his decision-making on the field. He has a keen understanding of the game, quickly analyzing defenses and making smart choices with the football. His ability to read the field and make split-second decisions often leads to successful plays for his team. Mobility and Pocket Presence: Rodgers possesses excellent mobility and pocket presence. He can extend plays with his legs, buy time for his receivers to get open, and make throws on the run. His ability to evade pressure and maintain his composure in the pocket is a valuable asset to his team. Clutch Performances: Rodgers has a reputation for performing exceptionally well in clutch situations. He has led numerous game-winning drives and has a knack for making big plays when his team needs it the most. His ability to remain calm under pressure and deliver in critical moments is highly regarded. Year drafted – 2005, 24th overall by the Green Bay Packers College – California Current contract – Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers agreed to terms on a three-year, $150.815 million contract extension. The three-year extension began in 2022, with two further option years. If both options are picked up, Rodgers would be under contract until 2026. Contract resumes in New York with the Jets.

22. Las Angeles Chargers – Austin Ekeler – RB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Austin Ekeler is the best player on the Chargers: Route Running and Receiving Skills: Ekeler has excellent route-running abilities and reliable hands as a receiver. He can line up as a slot receiver or split out wide and create mismatches against linebackers or safeties. His receiving skills add an extra dimension to his game and provide another weapon for his team’s passing attack. Vision and Patience: Ekeler displays good vision and patience when running the ball. He can patiently wait for holes to open up and then quickly burst through them. His ability to find running lanes and make decisive cuts contributes to his effectiveness as a runner. Work Ethic and Determination: Ekeler is known for his strong work ethic and determination. He has overcome obstacles and worked hard to establish himself as a talented running back in the NFL. His dedication to improving his skills and contributing to his team’s success is evident in his performance on the field. Year drafted – 2017, undrafted free-agent College – Western Colarado Current contract – Austin Ekeler signed a 4 year, $24,500,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including a $6,000,000 signing bonus, $15,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $6,125,000. In 2023, Ekeler will earn a base salary of $6,250,000, while carrying a cap hit of $9,100,000 and a dead cap value of $1,500,000.

23. Kansas City Chiefs – Patrick Mahomes – QB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Patrick Mahomes is the best player on the Chiefs: Football IQ and Decision-Making: Mahomes demonstrates a high football IQ and excellent decision-making skills. He reads defenses well, identifies coverages, and adjusts his throws accordingly. His ability to quickly process information and make split-second decisions contributes to his success on the field. Leadership and Composure: Mahomes is respected as a leader on and off the field. He exudes confidence and composure, even in high-pressure situations. His ability to rally his teammates and remain poised under pressure inspires those around him. Playmaking Ability: Mahomes is known for his ability to make plays when they seem impossible. He has a knack for improvisation, making off-balance throws or creating something out of nothing. His creativity and willingness to take risks contribute to his highlight-reel plays. Year drafted – 2017, 10th overall College – Texas Tech Current contract – The two-time Super Bowl MVP signed a 10-year, $450 million contract extension worth up to $475 million with incentives. Mahomes dramatically raised the bar for quarterback salaries with his $45 million average yearly salary.

24. Las Vegas Raiders – Davante Adams – WR Source:Getty 3 reasons why Las Vegas Raiders is the best player on the Raiders: Hands and Catching Ability: Adams has reliable hands and excellent catching ability. He has shown the ability to make contested catches in traffic, using his strong hands and body control to secure the ball. His consistent catching skills make him a reliable target for his quarterback. Athleticism and Body Control: Adams possesses impressive athleticism and body control. He can make acrobatic catches, adjust to poorly thrown balls, and make difficult catches look routine. His agility and body control allow him to make catches in tight spaces and along the sidelines. Football IQ and Understanding of Defenses: Adams demonstrates a high football IQ and understanding of defensive schemes. He is able to read coverages, find soft spots in zones, and exploit one-on-one matchups. His ability to quickly analyze the defense and make the right adjustments contributes to his success on the field. Year drafted – 2014, 53rd overall College – Fresno State Current contract – In 2023, Adams will earn a base salary of $6,030,000, a restructure bonus of $20,000,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000, while carrying a cap hit of $14,740,000 and a dead cap value of $54,320,000.

25. Denver Broncos – Patrick Surtain II – CB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Patrick Surtain II is the best player on the Broncos: Coverage Skills: Surtain II possesses excellent coverage skills. He has the ability to shadow receivers, stick with them throughout their routes, and disrupt their timing. His technique, footwork, and understanding of route concepts allow him to effectively stay in phase with his assignments. Physicality and Press Coverage: Surtain II is known for his physicality at the line of scrimmage and in press coverage. He has the strength and length to jam receivers and disrupt their release. His physicality allows him to control the route and make it difficult for receivers to gain separation. Ball Skills: Surtain II demonstrates impressive ball skills. He has the ability to locate and track the ball in the air, making timely adjustments to make a play on the ball. His hands and timing allow him to break up passes or come away with interceptions. Year drafted – 2021, 9th overall College – Alabama Current contract – Patrick Surtain II signed a 4 year, $20,962,628 contract with the Denver Broncos, including a $12,605,548 signing bonus, $20,962,628 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $5,240,657. In 2023, Surtain II will earn a base salary of $940,000 and a roster bonus of $1,625,710, while carrying a cap hit of $5,717,097 and a dead cap value of $12,387,008.

26. Tennessee Titans – Derrick Henry – RB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Derrick Henry is the best player on the Titans: Size and Physicality: Henry’s size and physicality set him apart from other running backs. Standing at 6’3″ and weighing around 247 pounds, he is a powerful runner who can break tackles and overpower defenders. His combination of size and strength makes him difficult to bring down. Durability and Stamina: Henry has shown exceptional durability and stamina throughout his career. He has proven to be a workhorse back who can handle a heavy workload and maintain a high level of performance throughout games and seasons. His ability to sustain a high level of play contributes to his effectiveness. Big-Play Ability: Henry is known for his big-play ability. He has the knack for breaking off long runs and making explosive plays. His combination of power, speed, and agility allows him to break through the defense and turn routine plays into game-changing moments. Year drafted – 2016, 45th overall College – Alabama Current contract – Derrick Henry signed a 4 year, $5,407,928 contract with the Tennessee Titans, including a $2,133,038 signing bonus, $2,828,853 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,351,982. In 2023, Henry will earn a base salary of $10,500,000, while carrying a cap hit of $16,367,647 and a dead cap value of $10,102,941.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence – QB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Trevor Lawrence is the best player on the Jaguars: Arm Talent: Lawrence possesses exceptional arm talent, including a strong arm and the ability to make all types of throws. He can make deep throws with accuracy and zip the ball into tight windows. His arm strength allows him to push the ball downfield and make difficult throws at various levels of the field. Mobility and Athleticism: Lawrence is a mobile quarterback who can extend plays with his legs. He has the ability to escape pressure, evade defenders, and pick up yards on the ground. His mobility adds an extra dimension to his game and allows him to make plays outside of the pocket. Football IQ and Decision-Making: Lawrence demonstrates a high football IQ and excellent decision-making skills. He reads defenses well, goes through progressions, and makes quick and decisive decisions with the football. His ability to analyze the game and make smart choices helps him navigate pressure situations effectively. Year drafted – 2021, 1st overall College – Clemson Current contract – 1st overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence signed a four-year contract worth almost $37 million. Trevor Lawrence is eligible for a contract extension following the 2023 season.

28. Carolina Panthers – Brian Burns – LB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Brian Burns is the best player on the Panthers: Pass Rush Skills: Burns showcases impressive pass rush skills. With his quickness off the line of scrimmage and strong hand technique, he can generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. His ability to disrupt passing plays and get to the quarterback contributes to his effectiveness as a linebacker. Football IQ and Instincts: Burns demonstrates a high football IQ and exceptional instincts on the field. He has a knack for reading plays, anticipating the action, and reacting quickly. His understanding of offensive schemes and ability to diagnose plays allows him to make impactful plays and disrupt opposing offenses. Playmaking Ability: Burns has shown a propensity for making big plays. Whether it’s sacks, tackles for loss, forced fumbles, or interceptions, he has a knack for creating turnovers and changing the momentum of games. His playmaking ability makes him a valuable asset to any defense. Year drafted – 2019, 16th overall College – Florida State Current contract – Burns is currently set to make a base salary of $16.012 million and the Panthers could use a franchise tag on him in the offseason if the two sides are unable to agree on a longer deal.

29. Houston Texans – Dameon Pierce – RB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Dameon Pierce is the best player on the Texans: Power and Physicality: Despite his speed and agility, Pierce also possesses significant power and physicality. He has the strength to break tackles and push through defenders, often gaining extra yards after contact. His ability to absorb hits and keep driving forward makes him a tough player to bring down. Acceleration and Burst: Pierce showcases impressive acceleration and burst when hitting the holes. He has the ability to reach top speed quickly, which enables him to break away from pursuing defenders and gain significant yardage. Big-Play Ability: Pierce is known for his big-play ability. He has the knack for breaking off long runs and making explosive plays. Year drafted – 2021, 196th overall College – Florida Current contract – Pierce signed a four-year, $4.48 million contract with the Texans in May of 2022.

30. Green Bay Packers – Aaron Jones – RB Source:Getty 3 reasons why Aaron jones is the best player on the Packers: Production: Jones has consistently put up impressive numbers throughout his NFL career. He has recorded multiple seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards and has shown the ability to find the end zone, consistently scoring touchdowns. Pass protection: In addition to his offensive contributions, Jones is also a reliable blocker in pass protection. His ability to recognize blitzes and pick up rushing defenders helps keep his quarterback safe and gives the offense more time to execute plays. Resilience and work ethic: Jones has shown resilience in his career, overcoming injuries and setbacks. He is known for his strong work ethic and dedication to improving his game, which has contributed to his success on the field. Year drafted – 2017, 182nd overall College – UTEP Current contract – Aaron Jones signed a four year extension with the Packers worth $48 million that started in 2021, but the team had a reasonable option to release him this offseason if they wanted. Jones will now make $11 million this year, along with an $8.52 million signing bonus, after initially being slated for a $16 million salary.

31. Cleveland Browns – Myles Garrett – DE Source:Getty 3 reasons why Myles Garrett is the best player on the Browns: Exceptional Pass Rusher: Garrett is known for his outstanding pass-rushing abilities. He possesses a rare combination of size, strength, and athleticism, allowing him to consistently pressure quarterbacks and disrupt plays in the backfield. Game-Changing Plays: Garrett has a knack for making game-changing plays. He regularly forces fumbles, records sacks, and generates turnovers for his team. His ability to create momentum-shifting moments often has a significant impact on the outcome of games. Recognition and Awards: Garrett’s talent has been acknowledged by his peers and the league. He has received Pro Bowl selections and has been recognized as one of the top defensive players in the NFL. Year drafted – 2017, 1st overall College – Texas A&M Current contract – Myles Garrett reached an agreement with the Browns on a five-year extension worth $125 million in July 2020.