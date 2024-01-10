Top 5 Dating Apps Used in Philadelphia in 2023

If we could assume just half of Philadelphia’s population was single, With 1.5 million people living in the city, that’s over 500,000 people simultaneously trying to find ‘the one’. Philadelphia’s robust dating scene has influenced internet dating, making it more acceptable to have a more personalized approach to find your match in the comfort of your own home.
According to Boo, a dating service that focuses on personality compatibility, believes there is a need for transformation to solve the challenges of modern dating apps. Some of the common problems many first time users experience are included but are not limited to:
- Dating app not user friendly (difficult to navigate)
- Superficial connections
- Creepy meetups
- Hidden fees
- Limited capabilities (demographic search, inability to see who likes you)
People do not feel the need to pay for a ‘potential’ match, which is why people lead back to social media to find their preferred partner.
Our staff at RNBPhilly has down some research, and put together a list of trusted dating apps used by people in Philadelphia.
Check out the Top 5 Dating Apps used in Philadelphia below!
1. TinderSource:Getty
Tinder is best for people looking for casual hookups.
[CLICK HERE] to download Tinder
2. BLK – Dating for Black singlesSource:Getty
BLK is a dating app designed and intended for — but not limited to — black singles.
[CLICK HERE] to download BLK
3. OkCupidSource:Getty
OkCupid is best for individuals seeking to create in-depth profiles and connect with others through shared interests.
[CLICK HERE] to download OkCupid
4. BooSource:Getty
Boo provides a more in-depth approach to dating. According to their website, ‘Boo provides a unique approach that allows individuals to connect on a deeper level, based on personality compatibility.’
[CLICK HERE] to download Boo
5. BumbleSource:Getty
Bumble is a popular choice for women seeking long-term relationships, because they are the ones who make the first move; making the potential relationship –due to their intuitiveness — more likely to succeed
[CLICK HERE] to download Bumble