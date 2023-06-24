Bait: Jim Jones Seems To Respond To Pusha T, Twitter Wants The Smoke

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Update: On Saturday, June 25, Jones dropped the full video for the song titled “Summer Collection” which “was shot by the From The Block Performance media platform” (see below).

The quasi-beef is on, and Jim Jones and Pusha T find themselves in a rap feud. Capo has dropped a teaser of a freestyle or song (however you want to call it) with bars aimed at Push A Ton, but the reaction from Twitter hasn’t been quite the home run he was swinging for.

As a quick catch-up, the tension started back in late April when Jim Jones was adamant in saying that Pusha T was not a “Top 50” rapper. “He’s nice as sh*t. He could rap his ass off, but what has he done?” said Jones in an interview with Rap Caviar at the time. “I don’t know too many n****s in this game that was leaning towards being like Pusha T. Pusha T don’t hold no weight out here. He not pushing no sh*t out here.”

Hey, the man is entitled to his opinion, and after a few days of the usual social media banter, it was soon forgotten. Flash forward to Louis Vuitton’s recent runway show, its first under new creative director Pharrell Williams, and an unreleased Clipse song was played that seemingly had bars aimed at Jones. “Beware of my name, that there’s delegate/ You know I know where you’re delicate/ Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it/ I will close your heaven for the hell of it/ You think it’d be valor amongst veterans/ I’m watching your fame escape relevance/ We all in a room but here’s the elephant/ You chasing a feature out of your element,” spits Brick Flair on the track.

Initially, the Dipset rapper laughed it off, literally.

But on Friday (June 23) a clip started floating online of Jones in the streets (with a hanging mic) recording a new track over the same instrumental of the still unreleased Clipse joint with bars clearly aimed at Push. Shout to to Arby’s.

If we’re keeping it a bean, Jones has managed to create some dope hits and solid albums, but he’s never been considered as highly-skilled an MC as Push. However, he has held his own in various feuds with rappers over the years, including Jay-Z. But, Pusha T is a whole different animal when it comes to battle bars; just ask Drake.

Twitter’s reaction to Jones’ latest salvo was tepid at best. Hey don’t shoot the messenger, see some of the more incendiary, and slanderous reactions, in the gallery.

