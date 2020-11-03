Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
has shined as a curve model and fashion ambassador for the past few years, becoming out of the standouts in her field by way of her effortless beauty. With some ingenuity and a good amount of cash, Majors stunted on the whole world with a tribute to Tabria Majors Beyoncé that still has folks in awe.
After teasing her #BEYLLOWEEN Halloween tribute several times via her Instagram page, fans were treated to the full 10-minute visual last Friday (Oct. 30) and it’s still enjoying some run.
With Majors unveiling her take on some of Queen Bey’s video looks and looking amazing on top of it, it was the dance moves and choreography that was also on point.
Majors has been featured on Hip-Hop Wired in the past in our
former Bangin Candy segment so it’s only right she makes a triumphant return as part of our Baes and Baddies squad.
Be sure to watch the tribute video from Tabria Majors below. Keep scrolling for more great shots.
—
Photo: Getty
Baes & Baddies: Tabria Majors Stunted On Us All With Her #BEYLLOWEEN Mini Movie
was originally published on
hiphopwired.com
1.
View this post on Instagram
Y’all, I’m on a high right now. The responses to this project have been amazing!! I am so honored that y’all love and appreciate this project as much as I do. We were editing up until the final minutes of posting and didn’t get to include the credits, and I need to make sure y’all know who made this happen. First and foremost, my director, my friend, my creative counterpart @mttalves I can’t express enough gratitude for you! You believe in me more than I do myself sometimes. We’ve created so much dope content together but this is one for the books!! I’m so proud of you! To @kany16 Someone who’s actually worked with Beyonce before, why did you even agree to this? Lol I have no idea, but I’m so grateful. You pushed me past my comfort zone and were with me every single step of the way. You are so talented and gifted—I can’t express my thanks to you enough 💚 @jasminebeaulieu My choreographer for all the dancers. I don’t even know how you manage that many people at once. You’re such a gifted dancer and an incredible leader and are going to go so far 💚 My dear friends, @sparkletafao on makeup, @yalinahair slaying all those wigs!! @_oliviamagdaleno on the styling! They worked on this project as a favor to me, and I’m so thankful for each and everyone of you 💚 My Dancers!!! Single Ladies/Crazy in Love: @kany16 & @estef_ Already: My Blue Man! @zavionxbrown @kany16 @jasminebeaulieu @cocomama702 @shannonfrancehall @kaitireese @yvonne_wema Formation: @cocomama702 @estef_ @by.karmaraines @livinwithcharlieshow @kaitireese @vithedancer @katrinaloberiza @shannonfrancheall @simberzzz @feliciabailey_ @dyaneah @sheischillin @yvonne_wema @hotchocolate23 @theninjaatelier made the customized Single Ladies Hans and Partition chaise 🙌🏽 Body Paint: @saishabeecham You slayed that!! @vhmaker on the edit! Along with @mttalves All my DPs: @jacobmcaron @a_fauvs @philipealxndr @vincepatrick My video crew: @minassian_fo_lyfe @mikesoriginals @erickchaseson @thomas.hubbel Extras: @thenatalieweiss coming through with my vocal lesson lol @damnmindy @zyahbelle @ziggielavar @dran.neal
A post shared by
Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on Oct 31, 2020 at 1:47pm PDT