Baes & Baddies: Meet Brazilian Bombshell Gil aka @diasdegil

Baes & Baddies, Hip-Hop Wired’s spotlight on beautiful women is back again and this time, we’re taking it to South America to feature the beautiful Gil aka @diasdegil. We don’t know much about Gil, but we can say she’s an absolute knockout.

All we know about Gil aka @diasdegil so far is that she hails from Rio de Janeiro and she’s active on both Instagram, where we discovered her, and also her TikTok page. From what we can determine, the lovely Gil appears to be Afro-Brazilian and stuns in any outfit she puts on. The curves are there along with a million-dollar smile that’ll light up any timeline.

With much of her content delivered in her native tongue of Portuguese, we’re unable to determine what she’s sharing with her loving audience but it really shouldn’t matter when you have the visual power Gil commands.

Check out our latest Baes & Baddies entry, Gil aka @diasdegil in the gallery below.

Photo: Instagram/@diasdegil

