Baby Keem Shows Philly Love During Made In America Performance

Face it brother Baby Keem popped out in Made In America BROTHER! West Coast rising star hits the Made In America stage and makes his presence be felt quickly. One thing about Philly, when you show the city love they reciprocate it back. Keem starts his set shouting out the good people of the City of Brotherly love & sisterly affection!

Check out the photos from his unforgettable performance below!

This content is brought to you by Xfinity! #Xfinity5GMIA

Check out his full performance on the Made In America YouTube now.

