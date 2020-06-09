B.Simone Doesn’t Want A Boooyfriend With A 9-5? Twitter Responds

Influencer B. Simone has made headlines today and not for her funny jokes or a great sense of humor but in fact for her type of men. In a recent quarantine interview with Nick Cannon B. Simone explains what type of guy she would like. Ms. Your My Boooyfriend was quick to say she doesn’t want anyone with a normal 9-5 because they won’t relate to her. Ok we hear you B… Twitter does too.
Check out some of the reactions on Twitter since B. Sione broke a lot of peoples hearts with her comment.
Me looking at ppl just now finding b simone annoying pic.twitter.com/9KfwE0jPuz— Chief Rocka (@KissTheCook_) June 9, 2020
B. Simone is painfully ignorant and this is what happens when you come up off the internet, you dont really learn much, but i guess.— The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) June 9, 2020
Tell B Simone I don’t clock in cause my job pay me salary pic.twitter.com/NMbQsEfvMV— wholesome content creator 🇭🇹 (@LowLifeZoe) June 9, 2020
Why do entrepeneurers think entrepreneurs make hella money? The average lifespan of a business in America is not long, especially if it’s black owned and/or small. If Instagram shuts down tomorrow B.Simone check is gone. https://t.co/coNtX1WKRV— Your Fave PA (@jayemonet) June 9, 2020
My 9-5 got me making 80k straight out of college at 22 so B. Simone can kiss my ass🤷🏾♀️ Everybody doesn’t want to be an entrepreneur & there’s nothing wrong with that ‼️— queen A 👑 (@indie_ARI) June 9, 2020
B. Simone is confused. She shitting on 9-5 workers but 3 yrs ago she was living out her car and was a 9-5 worker. Last week she didn’t want to protest or donate due to her Christianity but be on Wild’N Out/ social media talking about sex & sucking dick. pic.twitter.com/q1Oe9UVcCB— Mrs.RightNow💋 (@PaulaMBG) June 9, 2020
B Simone really think she different cause she stay up to 3 am ordering off alliexpress while everybody else sleep.— ma'am, misses (@lonthecelebrity) June 9, 2020
B Simone is right. Entrepreneurs need to date someone who understands why they up at 3am drop shipping, spending 70k to renovate a condemned house, doing forex, financing a 2014 C class and wearing Louis bags w/ no retirement or health insurance.— way (@waymo_91) June 9, 2020
B. Simone just became a millionaire not too long ago, sis need to humble herself. Ain’t nothing wrong with a mf working a 9-5 !— Dess 👸🏽 (@xDestiny_) June 9, 2020
B Simone is a great example of pretty until you open your mouth.— JazzieJae (@JazzieJaeT) June 9, 2020
B Simone : I can’t date a dude who works a normal 9-5 job— John (@iam_johnw) June 9, 2020
Forex traders on Instagram : pic.twitter.com/siZi9jMKuQ
B.Simone once stated that she only had $42 in her bank account, but now wants to shame 9-5 workers?— L O A D I N G . . . (@KayGabriellle) June 9, 2020
Even some of the most successful entrepreneurs that i know aren’t up working 3 am pic.twitter.com/8AhaGd4vle
Y’all, the issue with B Simone’s statement is that a CEO and a 9-5 worker is often the same person. Lol.— JT 🤑 (@yes_tojess) June 9, 2020
B Simone saying she only wants to date a CEO and not a man with a 9-5 is very problematic and fetish-y.— DonYe Taylor 🧠 (@donyetaylor_) June 9, 2020
Being a CEO doesn't equal "rich". In fact, most businesses aren't profitable until their 2nd/3rd year. A lot people that work a 9-5 have more money and time than a CEO.
I never been a B. Simone fan, ever lol.— em•eye•aye (@BombAssMia) June 9, 2020
I don’t agree with what B Simone said about not wanting to date a man with a 9-5. Although that’s her opinion, I don’t see nothing wrong with a man who works. Not everybody has to be an entrepreneur.— lex da lash dealer💓 (@seauxalexia) June 9, 2020
B Simone a grown woman with slits in her eyebrows. You really think she’s gonna have anything of merit to say?— Focus On Yourself🇹🇹🇧🇧 (@Relly_95) June 9, 2020
this b. simone discussion on the TL further proves my point that the internet has cultivated a wave of narcissist & people who think everyone is born to be a “boss.” not true. some people are born to play the back. that’s totally fine, though. because they’re important too.— 𝐍 (@NicoKartel) June 9, 2020
WE GOT DESI BANKS, B SIMONE, TOKYO JETZ, SHEKINAH AND NOW TRINA. WHO’S NEXT??? GO GO GO GO GO GO GO GO 😂 pic.twitter.com/yIxbT3siiT— court🍯. (@forever_lashaun) June 3, 2020