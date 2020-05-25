Azealia Banks Claims Dave Chappelle Gave Her Legendary Wood, Black Twitter Repulsed

Azealia Banks may have been Black Twitter’s hero earlier this week against Lana Del Rey, but after her latest confession–it didn’t stay that way.
On Sunday (May 24), Azealia Banks took to Instagram to get a few things off of her chest. In a random series of Instastory posts, the “Dexedrine” rapper discussed everything from her feelings about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, to her opinion on how she’s been treated in the game.
In true Banks fashion, she flamed Minaj for not calling out Doja Cat after allegations emerged over the weekend that the “Say So” rapper mocked victims of police brutality with her song “Dindu Nuffin” in addition to being involved in racist video chats.
“Nicki, for all that f*cking mouth you have for Cardi B for talking sh*t about Black women, and now you quiet because you got this little number one with this white b*tch. You a p*ssy ass b*tch.” Azealia Banks said. “Now I’m looking back at it and you was just jealous of Cardi… you was just jealous because she’s got more swag than you. You’re working with Tekashi [6ix9ine] and Doja Cat and wack b*tches like that like what? Trying to put fear in b*tches hearts… I’m just very disappointed in you. All that sh*t you talk about female rap and female this and female that and look at you selling out. You selling out.”
As if that tea wasn’t enough to get the streets talking, Azealia launched into an NSFW rant about her sexual escapades with notable men including Adrian Grenier. But when Banks named dropped Dave Chappelle as a body on her hit list, Black Twitter lost it.
From joking that it wasn’t Dave Chappelle but Bokeem Woodbine, to overall shock itself, Black Twitter came with nothing but jokes.
Although the rant session resulted in an onslaught of jokes, fans of the eccentric rapper know that Banks stayed unbothered, to say the least, and even took to Instagram to post her thoughts on the tea she so eloquently spilled.
Check out what Black Twitter had to say below.
1.
Dave Chappelle to his wife and kids rn pic.twitter.com/axtqD4CO8c— Klonoa (@Keano242) May 25, 2020
2.
Azealia Banks: Dave Chappelle and I fucked.— okayroque (@okayroque) May 25, 2020
Dave Chappelle: pic.twitter.com/MqB2tZH3sz
3.
they said azealia banks had sex with this nigga and thought it was dave chappelle 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mJGQkD19Jp— sternritter k (@krollodolo) May 25, 2020
4.
Mannnn Dave Chappelle is gonna light Azealia Banks’ ass UP his next special!!! She thought Wild N’ Out was rough?? 😂😂😂😂— EP (@epark1016) May 25, 2020
5.
6.
7.
8.
Just when I thought shit was at peak weirdness, I’m now aware that Dave Chappelle and Azalea Banks had sex. Fuck 2020. pic.twitter.com/tFh2MB5abZ— dopeboy (@dopeboydarryle) May 25, 2020
9.
Azealia Banks and Dave Chappelle?? Gemini season is truly in full effect now and I’m here for all of it pic.twitter.com/l1H9zRXcjs— Anihtek (@anihtek) May 25, 2020
10.
I got scared Dave Chappelle did something awful and was getting canceled I have never been MORE relieved to find out it’s just a lil cheating pic.twitter.com/DYVUacGOiV— blackbone Lo (@ShesLaurenK) May 25, 2020
11.
Dave chappelle checking twitter after azealia banks came out saying he smashed pic.twitter.com/TqJHAkx2wC— John (@iam_johnw) May 25, 2020
12.
Azealia banks don’t date or fuck black guys but had sex wit Dave chappelle 🤨 interesting pic.twitter.com/KBJ9IYU2ky— ajdamac🧸 (@cashyaj12) May 25, 2020
13.
I don’t know that Azealia Banks sleeping with Dave Chappelle would ruin his marriage since he’s pretty open about sleeping with other women. I’m sure her talking will be problematic, but divorce worthy? People in their 40s ain’t divorcing like that.— Melanie Dione (@themelaniedione) May 25, 2020