Saud Sets Herself Free as Philly Finds Out Who Auntie Saud’s ‘Youngbuck’ Is!

Chef Saudia Shuler, Philly’s hometown favorite cook, has never been shy about sharing her personal life for her fans and followers to see. She’s let us in on her every endeavor. From sending her son off to prom in spectacular fashion, bringing her brand to a brick and mortar.

The ‘Country Cookin’ owner has been open about everything in her life, except her love life. Giving hints and clues as to who her lover may be, She would always refer to her partner as her ‘youngbuck’. The general assumption was that Saudia was dating a man. Philly Twitter, which should be Philadelphia’s private investigation sector, went on a mission to uncover this mystery. Yesterday the case was closed, as Philly was able to locate a recent picture of Saudia out with her lover at her 49th birthday celebration

After Saudia caught wind that the people were onto her relationship details, she responds by leading on speculation to her audience. Posting on Instagram a written message reading ‘What Now?’. “Now I’m not sharing my life with y’all nomore . 😂😂😂” She captioned the post

Saudia would then figure out how to capitalize on the new found spotlight. An hour later she posted that she will be making an appearance at the Philly Pride 365 event. “Big Bertha will be in attendance this Sunday.” Saudia captioned. “Make sure y’all come spend that Shmoneyyyyyy wit me at The Philly Pride Parade 🏳️‍🌈 & Festival. I’ll be between 13th between locust & Spruce.”

“This information comes out one day before Pride day??? 👀” commented one user. “She gon turn it into a COIN every time!!!! Marketing at its finest! 🐐” commented another follower. Regardless, whether a man or woman, we know one thing, Auntie Saud is gonna find a way to turn anything about her into making you spend some Shmoneyyyy.

Check out Social Media Reactions Below