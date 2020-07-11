August Alsina Jabbed At Keke Palmer, Actress Says She Only Kind Of Knows This Man

In the aftermath of the big reveal from Jada Pinkett-Smith on Red Table Talk that she and August Alsina did have a thing, fans were donning their messiest boots to stir up trouble elsewhere. One such person posted a “This You?” tweet and image of Keke Palmer alongside Alsina after the actress shared some thoughts, and it escalated heavily from there.

During the high drama of Pinkett-Smith discussing the hot topic of the moment with her husband Will Smith, Palmer offered what appeared to be her angle of things from the sidelines.

Twitter user @Stephvniexo attempted to hit the “this you?” joke while retweeting Palmer’s tweet which read, “The theme is boundaries. Everybody doesn’t need to know your business, that’s not fake that’s honoring one’s privacy.”

What’s key to note here is that Palmer didn’t name names nor did it appear she was being willfully messy but Twitter gonna Twitter. That said, it just kept going.

in case they deleted pic.twitter.com/cRgW7ffGDj — 𝒘𝒆𝒔𝕋 🌍 (@mrwest_official) July 10, 2020

Palmer answered the user, writing, “Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing.”

Alsina caught wind of Palmer’s tweet and went on a mini-tirade over it.

“U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur “friends” r the reason 4 that.Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability,” August wrote in the caption of Palmer’s tweet.

He continued with, “Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today) & you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/. Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me!”

When a fan pointed out that Alsina been letting the clip go at the ladies, the R&B singer was quick to correct course.

“Nah, I’m literally not. I actually f*cked w/ KeKe. So to see her covertly speaking subliminal shade around my name over the past week Is deeply perplex. I don’t and never have had a problem w/ the girl. It’s always been Virgo love! So to see that is a mind f*ck to me,” Alsina responded.

If all this wasn’t enough sizzle in the pan, Palmer took to Instagram and ended the back and forth with grace instead of going deep into her bag.

“I wanna be mean, but I can’t. I want to post screenshots, but I won’t. I feel attacked, but It’s not about me. It’s about so much more than that and as much as I want to defend myself against the disrespect I have received(cause I mean I’m not nice all the time) this is about something so much bigger,” Palmer began in her Instagram caption featuring a photo of her smirking.

She continued with, “I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it. People be hurting y’all and most of the time it has nothing to do with you. I can’t f*ck up my karma worried about my ego, though I’m human and I have one. Just know I am that bitch despite what my humility may make one believe.”

We’ve got all the reactions from Twitter listed out below. And for what it’s worth, please leave August Alsina, Keke Palmer, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith alone. Please.

—

Photo: Getty

