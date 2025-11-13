Anthony Davis Labeled “Chunky” After Bulking Up, Social Media Has Jokes

The Dallas Mavericks can’t seem to catch a break, even a day after firing general manager Nico Harrison.

Anthony Davis has been out for the last few games, dealing with a calf injury. Since he’s been benched for five games, fans haven’t seen him in much on-court action, so when they caught a glimpse of him earlier this week, they were a bit in shock.

On Monday, before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks, a photo of AD went viral, showing him a bit bulkier than usual.

Now, it’s important to note that the original grainy photo was posted by the infamous X trolling account BrickCenter and caught AD midstep, so he doesn’t look his fittest. There’s no telling if the photo could be retouched to exaggerate his body shape.

But the Mavs didn’t help any of the swirling rumors when the official X account posted photos of the team’s three stars, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Davis. While gripping the ball to his chest, his stomach is exposed, and since it’s not board-flat, fans are still ripping him for his weight gain.

The weight gain is nothing new, though. In fact, Davis addressed it at the beginning of the season and its more purposeful than you think.

“I feel good. I kind of almost going into every season, because I put on so much weight over the summer, then by the time November comes, I’m usually like 255, 258,” he said. “I never want to come in at my playing weight, because then I lose weight during the season and then I’m too small. I lose about 10 to 12 pounds very quickly. During camp, I already lost 5 pounds – all the running and playing. So I’m never concerned about that. I feel great. I’m moving great. I feel good.”

Matched with the early-season weight and not playing the last few games could be the reason for Davis’ weight gain. Still, fans are comparing him to Luka Doncic, who had weight issues until he took his conditioning more seriously during his first offseason with the Lakers.

See the reactions below.

Anthony Davis Labeled “Chunky” After Bulking Up, Social Media Has Jokes was originally published on cassiuslife.com

