Angel Reese Apologizes For Publicly Dissing Teammates’ Skills, X Reacts

Angel Reese has seen nearly all her stats jump up in her second year in the WNBA, but that hasn’t translated to team success.

The Chicago Sky is in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 10-30 record this season.

A frustrated Reese is upset with yet another losing season coming to a close, which has forced her to think about her future in the league in a new interview with the Chicago Tribune.

“I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me,” Reese told the Chicago Tribune. “But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”

While it’s okay to keep your franchise on its toes as far as always trying to improve your roster, Reese went a little too far when she began to dissect her teammates and even said head coach Tyler Marsh needs to push players more.

First, she mentioned Courtney Vandersloot, who tore her ACL just a few games into the season, and Reese worries about how efficient she’ll be after suffering such a career-altering injury at 37.

“We can’t rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she’s at… We need someone, probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who’s been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before,” Reese said.

Even the younger players like Rachel Banham or Hailey Van Lith, she doesn’t believe they have what it takes to hold their own during a potential playoff run.

She also goes off about the Sky’s training facility needing improvement (a new $38 million one is set to open in December 2025) and that for them to sign a big-name talent in free agency would take “a leap of faith.”

But now Reese is having a change of heart after airing out the Sky, as Front Office Sports says her teammates heard her comments “and are unhappy with the direct attacks.”

So she responded by apologizing after the Sky’s 88–64 win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night, citing her irritation with the team’s performance this season.

“I’m probably frustrated with myself right now,” Reese said. “I think the language is taken out of context. I didn’t intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they’ve been through this with me throughout the whole season. They’ve busted their ass just like I busted my ass. They showed up through thick and thin with me when nobody could see anything. I would apologize to my teammates, which I already have, about the article and how it was misconstrued.”

With just four games left in the WNBA regular season, it’s clear the Sky has some work to do this offseason.

