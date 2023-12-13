Andre 3000 New Solo Breathtaking Album ‘New Blue Sun’

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

17 Years later, Andre 3000’s births ‘New Blue Sun’.

Andre 3000 has won the heart of the music world. Dre’ is one half of the best selling hip-hop duo of all time Outkast, whom hadn’t released an album since 2006. Overtime you’d hear 3 stack annihilating a fire rap verse on any record. Lately Dre can be seen wandering the local streets playing one of his many flutes. In recent, NPR interview Andre share this in regards to his recent random street flute playing;

I laugh at it because my homies in Atlanta, we’ll talk and they’ll be like, ‘Man you know n***** think you crazy to f*** around with this flute”

However, Andre. has been playing the flute for years not to mention other instruments and 17years later we receive his surprise solo album.

New Blue Sun is a 9 out of 10. This is not your typical hip hop album from 3 stacks. A clever warning label on the front cover stating: “Warning: no bars.” Andre reintroduces himself to the world with 87 minutes of bamboo flutes, mayan flutes, electric flutes, keys, symbol, chimes and an ear full of tranquility. Every song has a long title with a hint of 3000’s wittiness including his opening symphony titled

“I Really Wanted To Make A Rap Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time”

New Blue Sun wasn’t at first intentionally made as an album. The solo album is a result of jam sessions with Carlos Nino, in turn collaborators such as, Alice Coltrane and Nate Mercer and many others would add on to the project.

Andre 3000 breaks barriers and boxes put around any Hip Hop artist. Opening the creative realms for future artist while, allowing the listener to create their own stories to an Andre 3 stack symphony.

Stream Andre 3000 New Blue Sun here:

https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mkrkz63mUudESIIgN_j0hyJlP4J3dxr8k