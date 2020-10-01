Amber Rose has kept a relatively low profile while still maintaining her status as one of the more popular brand ambassadors of her era. With millions of her beloved “Rosebuds” supporting her every move, Rose offering to provide content via the OnlyFans platform could prove to be a lucrative venture.
Rose, 36, is still as stunning as ever and fans got themselves a PG-13 rated freebie via her Instagram page with the announcement more will be seen once folks sign up for the monthly subscription.
OnlyFans too seemed excited to partner with the curvy mother of two, sharing the news with its social media following.
OnlyFans has just gained one more level of FABULOUS! The fun has just begun as @DaRealAmberRose is here to bring you awesome, exclusive, behind the scenes content that is sure to WOW her fans. We hope you are as excited as she is,” read the tweet, which also featured a video montage of Rose in all her head-turning glory.
On Twitter, the news that Amber Rose will be tearing up the OnlyFans streets got the expected reaction and we’ve captured some of the tamer ones below.
Photo: Getty
Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets
Amber Rose Drops Booty Jiggle Vid To Announce OnlyFans Page, “Real Beaters” Twitter Ready To Invest was originally published on hiphopwired.com
Am I about to invest in Amber Rose’s only fans? Prolly— treetops (@fathershira) September 30, 2020
Amber Rose gotta Onlyfans?? *waits for clips to hit the internet streets*— K-Money (@Money_HBK) October 1, 2020
Amber Rose just got an onlyfans 😰— BLAKE 🌙 (@Blake__TN) September 30, 2020
Amber Rose got an only fans 😂 the rest of you can go to bed— remembering Kundai Ganjani (@MalabaVelile) September 30, 2020
Amber rose has an only fans. Welp there goes my last $20— corn nugget connoisseur (@LadyLarkk) September 30, 2020
Amber Rose got an only fans ?? pic.twitter.com/4trdBxDz9p— King Of Kings🎙 (@JanuaryCes) September 30, 2020
im not gon lie im thinkin bout subscribing to Amber Rose only fans I wanna see it all tho bitch bet not play me— ♏️ELA (@jimmifrmthabloc) October 1, 2020
Oh GOD....now Amber Rose gotta Onlyfans— THE G.O.A.T.™ 🐐 (@CEOofGreatness) September 30, 2020
Amber Rose OnlyFans is mid af— Geetchi Liberachi (@bigpimpinET) September 30, 2020
Amber rose on only fans? Where the lotion at— AveryRachaun (@AveryRachaun) October 1, 2020
I told Xavier I have to subscribe to Amber Rose only fans 🥴😂— ling ling (@Lisa_MarieOx) October 1, 2020
Imagine paying for amber rose onlyfans when she been showin us ass an Kat free for yrs lmao— Michael Billions (@IAMmikeW) September 30, 2020
AMBER ROSE GOT AN ONLY FANS LETS GOOOOOO— Long Dong Silvers (@ASAPBukake) September 30, 2020
Amber Rose gotta onlyfans 👀 I ain’t sayin ima subscribe to it but lemme go log on the website tho & click subscribe by accident— J Boogie W/ Da Hoody (@YBeJeff) September 30, 2020
Amber Rose dropped a Onlyfans link pic.twitter.com/8PJrSlks6d— Deem Simpington 🧸 (@iDeemington) September 30, 2020