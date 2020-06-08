Twitter Demands Amazon To Remove Offensive George Floyd Masks

In the midst of quarantine, many people have been heavily online shopping. Within their shopping spree someone has stumbled upon a disturbing item. A third party seller on Amazon is selling a mask with a cartoon graphic of the scene where George Floyd was choked to death.

People are demanding that a third party seller is banned and the mask to be removed from Amazon immediately.

