Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s return to the Internet airwaves has been a spectacular mix of genuine intrigue and hate-watching with the recently-released troll using the attention to revive his stalled music career. However, the rapper born Daniel Hernandez might have a tough time laughing off the most recent attempts at canceling him after some are suggesting that he’s routinely engaged in sex with minors.
Under the #6ix9nineisoverparty hashtag on Twitter, it appears that KPop fans and others have been sharing some questionable images of Tekashi and the alleged minors he has been connected to.
Much of this was largely public knowledge as Tekashi and a man named Taquan Anderson were involved in an incident involving a 13-year-old girl with Tekashi pleading guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance charges after the 2015 video was posted.
While Tekashi wasn’t shown engaging in intercourse with the minor in the video, it has been said that he was at the very least complicit in the act. What is equally troubling is that images of the reported video have made their way online and there was also an image of another girl, reportedly 15, from an older Instagram post which some are saying indicates a pattern of this behavior.
Twitter users have made note of the fact that these are older charges but for whatever reason, they have been hard to pin on Tekashi due to his overwhelming fame and supportive fan base. The hashtag has been bubbling since this morning and continues to trend with replies accusing Tekashi of being a pedophile snitch, and more.
We’ve got those reactions below.
—
Photo: WENN
Alleged Child-Loving Singer Tekashi 6ix9ine Rediscovered As A Pedo?, Twitter Cancelling Commences was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
This is for everyone who doesn’t know why 6ix9ine is cancelled 🙈#6ix9nineisoverparty pic.twitter.com/p0CWv8wcHt— ig: @teenagenaija (@teenagenaija) May 23, 2020
2.
3. TW: This image might be troubling for some.
Thank fuck 😂😂I was waiting on the rat to get cancelled oh people defending him saying he’s not a pedo enjoy 😂😂#6ix9nineisoverparty pic.twitter.com/fXuUY82Qlf— yerrr boy (@chim21244226) May 23, 2020
4.
i find it so funny how 69 stans can only come up with “stay mad” or sum shit like that, don’t be shy say something different ☺️ #6ix9nineisoverparty pic.twitter.com/iD3pG4AMp5— celine ♡ (@euphoriaavhs) May 23, 2020
5.
6ix9ine waking up to see that twitter hasn’t forgotten about him being a pedo #6ix9nineisoverparty pic.twitter.com/x04BFqhH5B— ig: @teenagenaija (@teenagenaija) May 23, 2020
6.
when the only thing 6ix9ine stans say “stay mad” and that he’s the “king of New York” #6ix9nineisoverparty pic.twitter.com/8J2wziB3Vc— Alejandra (@Raisedbyidiots) May 23, 2020
7.
question. why are people that shouldn’t say the n word say it but don’t get cancelled?🌝 #6ix9nineisoverparty pic.twitter.com/EUygFccWlP— robert || canceled era (@n4astyy) May 23, 2020
8.
LOCK THAT BITCH BACK UP WE DONT CARE IF HE SNITCHED ON HIS HOMIES OR NOT, HE ONLY GOT 2 YEARS HELL NO #6ix9nineisoverparty pic.twitter.com/ZQBxrYAMhM— problematic (@floatears) May 23, 2020
9.
10.
As many little kids who play Fortnite literally dick ride this man its gonna be hard to cancel someone when his whole fanbase is kids who wear KD’s shoes and say nigga every 6 seconds #6ix9nineisoverparty pic.twitter.com/1hUCSTUlec— ws☆ (@_wavyset) May 23, 2020
11.
me omw to attack everyone who stans 69 #6ix9nineisoverparty pic.twitter.com/AQLuUwcxa0— i (@avr9tae) May 23, 2020
12.
#6ix9nineisoverparty it’s time for rainbow boy to go back to his cell pic.twitter.com/lRf3Fax5Mo— chiquinquirá ४ | applying for moots (@discotitsIive) May 23, 2020
13.
#6ix9nineisoverparty Legal Documents to those who’s only response is “stay mad” pic.twitter.com/YkUQYyydhv— Joey (@joeyisamesss) May 23, 2020
14.
15.
16.
Y’all we need to actually cancel him, he’s a rapist, pedophile, and his music is bad so end his career☺️☺️🧚✨#6ix9nineisoverparty #6ix9ine pic.twitter.com/kLvTjLeqC1— Yumi (@xxdumbwh0re) May 23, 2020
17.
crazy how women artists can be cancelled in a second, but a male artist who’s a pedo and has done countless other illegal and disgusting things broke records and is only now being ‘cancelled’ #6ix9nineisoverparty pic.twitter.com/aH0woXheGh— do i have a name? (@urlocalcancer) May 23, 2020
18.
19.
so y’all just NOW cancelling this mafucker? #6ix9nineisoverparty pic.twitter.com/xDP90SMyun— jae ε(*´･ω･)з (@ROMINVCR) May 23, 2020