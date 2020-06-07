Akon Linked Up With Tekashi 6ix9ine For “Locked Up” Sequel, Everyone Is Appalled

Today (June 7), people are asking, “What is Akon thinking”? Footage of the Senegalese singer and Tekashi 6ix9ine performing what sounds like a “Locked Up” sequel or remix has hit the Internet, and we just weren’t ready.
Tekashi, of course, posted the clip to his Instagram page. The notorious snitch and Akon are seen seated in front of a keyboard as they perform a snippet of the song.
For archival purposes only, Tekashi is heard singing/rapping, “Thinking ’bout the things that I did/Got me thinking, like, why the f*ck I did that?/Got me wishing that I could take it all back. Fighting with these demons/Barely even eating/Barely even sleeping/This sh*t got me tweeking/Fighting with my lawyers for a better offer/Just want to see my daughter…”
The entire while Akon is in the moment and certainly not a hostage. According to Snitch 9’s caption, the song is “Locked Up Part 2” and will be on his forthcoming album.
As for Styles P, who appeared on the original classic, he’s unbothered and focused during these tumultuous times.
For now, Twitter has a lot of questions. Some of ours include, How much is Akon getting paid for this? And, Is that bag really worth it? Also, does Tekashi keep a hairstylist on retainer, or is that lacefront?
And if you said Akon would be the first artist of repute to actually collaborate with one of the most toxic rappers in the game, you’re a damn liar.
Check out more reactions to this debacle below.
1.
2.
I kinda like that 6ix9ine x Akon snippet pic.twitter.com/wSOcf2JDLq— Stell (@certifiedstella) June 7, 2020
3.
''You hear that mf 69 associating with Akon now?''— miceypicey (@MiceyPicey) June 7, 2020
black twitter: pic.twitter.com/r06dWyG0QX
4.
Akon and Billie Eilish putting together something heavy 😤 https://t.co/EmbRlteHg4— Matthew McGovern (@MatthewMcGovern) June 7, 2020
5.
Black twitter when they see Akon came out of retirement to work with 6ix9ine pic.twitter.com/jHCPBc4RAc— Shan (@shanuddin889) June 7, 2020
6.
I don’t know if I’m more mad at the fact that Akon is making a song with this clown, or that this nigga has a lace front on. pic.twitter.com/Ls30iKet0V— jsn. (@jsnxoxo) June 7, 2020
7.
Akon, i let you slide for that wakonda song but working w/ 69 in this economy??— nisa (@addisnefs) June 7, 2020
pic.twitter.com/4Z6xj24jUc
8.
Everyone hating Akon for making a 6ix9ine knowing they’re still going to listen to the song when it comes out pic.twitter.com/Dux5U0uTEf— Gabe (@StacksssG) June 7, 2020
9.
Me saying I'm disappointed in Akon is an understatement. Man had me screaming OH NA NA NA as a kid and is now out here working with 69. pic.twitter.com/cySH4JnhxN— ⟭⟬⁷ 🇳🇬 (@Inner_Child__) June 7, 2020
10.
Akon comes outta retirement, after feeding the kids in Africa and providing lights to make a remix with Teriyaki 🐀Snitch pic.twitter.com/gTTLBL7klj— C (@ceetron) June 7, 2020
11.
Akon I- ........there's a lot to unpack there lol pic.twitter.com/L4Mg1hxpsS— NBA Mcfly (@ThatDudeMCFLY) June 7, 2020
12.
Akon really let a white mexican who be out here saying nigga remix his song pic.twitter.com/EWPADN49e2— ee-MAH-nee (@imanimlewis) June 7, 2020
13. Bruh!
Nicki Minaj and Akon are spotted in a studio together 😌 pic.twitter.com/kRarznmGSV— NITA ✨ (@Nitascornerr) June 7, 2020
14.
15.
16.
17.
Akon came outta retirement for this?!🤨 pic.twitter.com/TG1VX6601T— tommy J (@sadboytomm) June 7, 2020
18.
19.
Akon lost all my respect . I felt like he been looking down on Black Americans and him fucking with the enemy of the culture shows it 🤡— Ice Billion Berg (@IceBerg305) June 7, 2020
20.
Akon came out of retirement to work with who 🐀 pic.twitter.com/8TwdVWKHRI— IB 🔌 THE GAMBLER (@incarceratedbob) June 7, 2020