Aaron Gordon Got Robbed At The NBA Slam Dunk Contest Again, Twitter Points To The Jig & Dwyane Wade

Aaron Gordon put on the best show at the NBA Slam Dunk contest last night (Feb. 15). Nevertheless, Orlando’s Magic’s high flying forward still lost to the Miami Heat’s bouncy Derrick Jones Jr.
To be clear, both of these guys got busy with the dunks, pulling off nothing but 50’s all night, for the most part. But Gordon’s one hand 36 windmill off the backboard was insane. And then the man jumped over a 7′ 4″ Tacko Fall.
C’mon son.
Nevertheless, Derrick Jones, Jr. got the chip, and Twitter immediately started pointing to the jig. In fact, Dwyane Wade immediately got spotlighted as a culprit.
C’mon son…
Peep more reactions to the jig below.
1. Son…
We plan on reaching out to Chicago Police today to investigate @OrlandoMagic forward @Double0AG being robbed of a dunk contest championship last night.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 16, 2020
2. Where is the lie?
“We’re here to do four dunks. It should be the best out of four dunks. I did five straight 50s. It’s over. It’s a wrap. Let’s go home. Who’s running the show?” - Aaron Gordon— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 16, 2020
🎥 @BenGolliver
pic.twitter.com/g5hKstTu8E
3.
They need to give Aaron Gordon a dunk contest lifetime achievement award. He needs some hardware to show for producing some of the greatest dunks we’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/D32cFq0mgp— J.A. Adande (@jadande) February 16, 2020
4.
Remember when Aaron Gordon lost the dunk contest with a average dunk score of 49.5?— Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) February 16, 2020
5.
Do you think Aaron Gordon was robbed of the dunk title last night?— FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 16, 2020
RT: Yes
Like: No pic.twitter.com/LtJRCBGpn2
6. Let’s go!
2020 NBA Dunk Champion Derrick Jones Jr!— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 16, 2020
Jones told SportsCenter if Aaron Gordon thinks he should have won, he’s welcome to come back for a rematch next year.
pic.twitter.com/RHu7HmM2on
7.
Dwayne Wade to Aaron Gordon last night— Anthony G. Halkias II (@HALK_35) February 16, 2020
pic.twitter.com/hWHvrTFOTW
8.
9.
Aaron Gordon practicing his dunks is almost as good as the real thing 🍿 pic.twitter.com/LOWVYAYVFO— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2020
10.
“Derrick Ima let you finish but, Aaron Gordon has one of the best performances of all time!” #robbery#SlamDunkContest pic.twitter.com/2NI6uvyUl3— . (@cruelxchris) February 16, 2020
11.
The People’s Champion X2 🏆 🏆 @Double0AG #MagicAboveAll pic.twitter.com/DjtNuz7EYK— Orlando Magic UK (@OrlandoMagicUK) February 16, 2020
12.
13.
Frame-by-frame is the only way to understand how great @Double0AG’s dunk over @tackofall99 was. To, with no test run, clear a upright 7-foot-6 man with that short of a head start is virtually impossible. pic.twitter.com/00RS1BKL2M— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 16, 2020