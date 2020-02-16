Aaron Gordon put on the best show at the NBA Slam Dunk contest last night (Feb. 15). Nevertheless, Orlando’s Magic’s high flying forward still lost to the Miami Heat’s bouncy Derrick Jones Jr.

To be clear, both of these guys got busy with the dunks, pulling off nothing but 50’s all night, for the most part. But Gordon’s one hand 36 windmill off the backboard was insane. And then the man jumped over a 7′ 4″ Tacko Fall.

Aaron Gordon has the most perfect scores (8 of them!) in the history of the Dunk Contest – yet zero trophies. He started off last night with five straight 50’s – and dunked over a 7’5” human being holding a basketball in his final dunk… and still lost pic.twitter.com/VHWCnDTUFD — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) February 16, 2020

C’mon son.

Nevertheless, Derrick Jones, Jr. got the chip, and Twitter immediately started pointing to the jig. In fact, Dwyane Wade immediately got spotlighted as a culprit.

This video says it all. Look at DJJ’s reaction. He was shocked too. The NBA players reactions. The way Common looked at @DwyaneWade with a ‘WTF did you do look’. Aaron Gordon robbed!! #NBAAllStar #DunkContest pic.twitter.com/zca7vjWT91 — Sham WOW (@shamwow712) February 16, 2020

C’mon son…

“I feel like I should have two trophies.” – Aaron Gordon Check out every dunk from @Double0AG in the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest. pic.twitter.com/Zp7Sk12uSC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 16, 2020

Peep more reactions to the jig below.

Aaron Gordon Got Robbed At The NBA Slam Dunk Contest Again, Twitter Points To The Jig & Dwyane Wade was originally published on hiphopwired.com