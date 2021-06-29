A Week Ago: Fan Compares Clippers Star Reggie Jackson To Bobby Shmurda After Team Takes Out Suns

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

We’d like to open this post up by saying one, not all Black people look the same, and secondly, this is all good-natured fun. Now that we’ve gotten that bit out of the way, fans on Twitter are having a little fun after one user compared Los Angeles Clippers star Reggie Jackson to Bobby Shmurda, this after the guard had a heck of a game against the Phoenix Suns.

“Bro How Are The @Suns Losing To Bobby Shmurda,” wrote Twitter user @Linkaruni. Twitter user @ChuckGenesis added, “Bobby Shmurda got released from prison and helped lead the Clippers to their first Conference Finals. Love to see it.”

On Monday (June 28), Jackson poured in 23 points in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals and edging closer to making the series even but the Suns are up by three games to two so they just need one more to advance to the NBA Finals. With Kawhi Leonard out due to injury, Jackson has shown up big for the Clippers and the team’s front office has a big decision to make on whether or not to retain the 31-year-old guard or allow him to leave to find a bigger payday elsewhere.

Jackson, a former standout at Boston College, began his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder playing behind Russell Westbrook and Eric Maynor. After a few seasons there, the Detroit Pistons was Jackson’s next home and he had a breakout season in 2015 which led to a big $80 million contract. After being bought out of the deal, Jackson joined the Clippers where he was employed in a smaller role but his quiet leadership and steady play have kept him in games late.

With the Los Angeles Clippers nearing striking distance of stretching this series to seven games, we’ve got some of the replies of folks comparing Reggie Jackson to Bobby Shmurda listed out below.

