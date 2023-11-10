The 2024 Grammy nominations are in!

It’s that time of year again. As the calendar begins to run out of months and the New Year is on the horizon, the award shows start taking center stage. The Grammy Awards are the pinnacle of success for most musicians and can turn fan favorites into legends overnight.

SZA leads all artists with nine total nominations, including Album of the Year (S.O.S) and Song of the Year (Kill Bill). Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monet, and Serban Ghenea each received seven nominations, and there are eight other artists who all have six nominations each.



On the Hip Hop side, several familiar faces are in the running. Including Drake & 21 Savage’s Her Loss for Rap Album Of The Year, Doja Cat’s Attention for Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice’s Barbie World for Best Rap Song.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Grammys are paying attention to the world of R&B as well. Janelle Monáe’s The Age Of Pleasure is nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album, while Coco Jones gets a nod for her What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe).

The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on February 4.

While there’s typically controversy surrounding award shows of such high profile, how do you feel about this year’s nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards? Will you be watching live? Or are you the type to just catch the highlights the following morning!?

Check out a list of categories and nominees for the 2024 Grammys below! For the full and complete list from the Grammy website, CLICK HERE.

A List Of 2024 Grammy Nominees For Hip Hop, R&B and More was originally published on wzakcleveland.com